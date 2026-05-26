https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-scientists-develop-ai-backed-system-to-detect-anxiety-in-dogs-1124190590.html

Russian Scientists Develop AI-backed System to Detect Anxiety in Dogs

Russian Scientists Develop AI-backed System to Detect Anxiety in Dogs

Sputnik International

Investigators at the Don State Technical University (DSTU) have developed a method for assessing anxiety in dogs that could help pet owners distinguish between anxiety, fear and aggression.

2026-05-26T10:40+0000

2026-05-26T10:40+0000

2026-05-26T14:53+0000

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According to the university’s press service, the findings could be used to identify signs of anxiety in both household pets and service dogs.DSTU specialists explained that puppies deprived of positive interaction with the outside world during development often grow into anxious dogs that become pathologically attached to their owners and familiar surroundings. Any unfamiliar event or person can trigger anxiety, potentially escalating into fear or inappropriate behavior.Researchers noted that even dogs with a “happy childhood” may develop anxiety traits if they have a weak nervous system or experience traumatic events such as fireworks exploding nearby or attacks from other animals.Currently, veterinarians often advise future pet owners to observe how a dog interacts with people and other animals before adoption. However, DSTU researchers said there are no precise quantitative parameters for canine anxiety, and existing assessment methods often rely heavily on subjective expert judgment.Together with colleagues from the Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the team proposed a new approach based on measuring the distance between a dog and its owner’s feet, combined with clearly defined external signs of distress.At the first stage of the study, anxiety levels were confirmed through physiological indicators such as nose temperature and pulse rate. Researchers then analyzed the animals’ behavior using video recordings in calm conditions.Using a neural-network algorithm, scientists identified behavioral markers associated with anxiety or excitability, including trembling, tongue protrusion, blinking, nose licking, lip licking, paw lifting, heavy panting, vocalization, stretched lip corners in large dogs and tucked tails in small breeds. The team also created a set of ethograms — illustrated “behavior cards” showing the facial expressions, gestures and postures typical of anxious dogs.According to Alexey Ermakov, director of DSTU’s Institute of Living Systems, the new method could be highly valuable not only for household pets, but also in training service dogs, search-and-rescue dogs and guide dogs. It may also help evaluate whether stray dogs are capable of adapting to shelters or new homes.The research was supported by the Russian Science Foundation (grant No. 24-28-01561).

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