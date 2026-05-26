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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/trump-demands-irans-nuclear-dust-be-handed-to-us-or-destroyed-1124187168.html
Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed
Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Iran’s enriched uranium — which he called “Nuclear Dust” — must either be transferred to the United States or destroyed.
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“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or… destroyed in place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.He added that the destruction could take place in coordination with Iran and under the witness of the Atomic Energy Commission “or its equivalent.”
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Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed

04:16 GMT 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump said Iran’s enriched uranium — which he called “Nuclear Dust” — must either be transferred to the United States or destroyed.
“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or… destroyed in place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added that the destruction could take place in coordination with Iran and under the witness of the Atomic Energy Commission “or its equivalent.”
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