https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/trump-demands-irans-nuclear-dust-be-handed-to-us-or-destroyed-1124187168.html

Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed

Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Iran’s enriched uranium — which he called “Nuclear Dust” — must either be transferred to the United States or destroyed.

2026-05-26T04:16+0000

2026-05-26T04:16+0000

2026-05-26T04:16+0000

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“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or… destroyed in place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.He added that the destruction could take place in coordination with Iran and under the witness of the Atomic Energy Commission “or its equivalent.”

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