https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/trump-demands-irans-nuclear-dust-be-handed-to-us-or-destroyed-1124187168.html
Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed
Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Iran’s enriched uranium — which he called “Nuclear Dust” — must either be transferred to the United States or destroyed.
2026-05-26T04:16+0000
2026-05-26T04:16+0000
2026-05-26T04:16+0000
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“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or… destroyed in place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.He added that the destruction could take place in coordination with Iran and under the witness of the Atomic Energy Commission “or its equivalent.”
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us, donald trump, nuclear deal, war of aggression, war, jcpoa, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed
US President Donald Trump said Iran’s enriched uranium — which he called “Nuclear Dust” — must either be transferred to the United States or destroyed.
“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or… destroyed in place,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added that the destruction could take place in coordination with Iran and under the witness of the Atomic Energy Commission “or its equivalent.”