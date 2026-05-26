https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/ukraine-shows-its-essence-its-brown-coloring---kremlin-1124189674.html

Ukraine Shows Its Essence, Its 'Brown Coloring' - Kremlin

Ukraine Shows Its Essence, Its 'Brown Coloring' - Kremlin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is demonstrating its true colors, its "brown coloring," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. 26.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-26T11:50+0000

2026-05-26T11:50+0000

2026-05-26T11:50+0000

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"The regime is demonstrating its essence, the regime is demonstrating its brown coloring," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Kiev's plans to create a "pantheon of heroes" by returning the ashes of Ukrainian Nazis. The manifestations of the neo-Nazism of Kiev are very dangerous for Europe, the spokesman added. Ukraine's official glorification of Nazi criminals and collaborators once again underscores that Russia's decision to conduct a special military operation was valid and correct, Peskov said.On Russia's Strike WarningRussia does not yet have information about Washington's reaction to Moscow's warning about attacks on defense industry complex facilities in Kiev, Peskov said.Commenting on official statements from the EU, the official said that the Kremlin had heard them.On Summit of Supreme Eurasian Economic CouncilRussian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana on May 28, Peskov said.Putin, who leads a representative delegation to Astana, will begin a state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday evening with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the official told reporters, adding that there were very serious preparations for this visit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russian-forces-begin-systemic-strikes-on-military-enterprises-in-kiev-1124185577.html

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