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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/ukraine-shows-its-essence-its-brown-coloring---kremlin-1124189674.html
Ukraine Shows Its Essence, Its 'Brown Coloring' - Kremlin
Ukraine Shows Its Essence, Its 'Brown Coloring' - Kremlin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is demonstrating its true colors, its "brown coloring," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. 26.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-26T11:50+0000
2026-05-26T11:50+0000
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"The regime is demonstrating its essence, the regime is demonstrating its brown coloring," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Kiev's plans to create a "pantheon of heroes" by returning the ashes of Ukrainian Nazis. The manifestations of the neo-Nazism of Kiev are very dangerous for Europe, the spokesman added. Ukraine's official glorification of Nazi criminals and collaborators once again underscores that Russia's decision to conduct a special military operation was valid and correct, Peskov said.On Russia's Strike WarningRussia does not yet have information about Washington's reaction to Moscow's warning about attacks on defense industry complex facilities in Kiev, Peskov said.Commenting on official statements from the EU, the official said that the Kremlin had heard them.On Summit of Supreme Eurasian Economic CouncilRussian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana on May 28, Peskov said.Putin, who leads a representative delegation to Astana, will begin a state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday evening with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the official told reporters, adding that there were very serious preparations for this visit.
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Ukraine Shows Its Essence, Its 'Brown Coloring' - Kremlin

11:50 GMT 26.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia.
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is demonstrating its true colors, its "brown coloring," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The regime is demonstrating its essence, the regime is demonstrating its brown coloring," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Kiev's plans to create a "pantheon of heroes" by returning the ashes of Ukrainian Nazis.
The manifestations of the neo-Nazism of Kiev are very dangerous for Europe, the spokesman added.
"In fact, in the center of Europe, there's an official, state-level glorification of Nazi criminals and collaborators. I do not know if anyone in European capitals likes it, but we do not like it at all," Peskov said.
Ukraine's official glorification of Nazi criminals and collaborators once again underscores that Russia's decision to conduct a special military operation was valid and correct, Peskov said.

On Russia's Strike Warning

Russia does not yet have information about Washington's reaction to Moscow's warning about attacks on defense industry complex facilities in Kiev, Peskov said.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russian forces are launching strikes against Ukrainian defense industry complex facilities in Kiev in response to attacks on Russian civilians. Russia also warned embassy personnel to leave Kiev as soon as possible, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces will also strike decision-making centers and command posts in Ukraine. Peskov called the statement comprehensive.

"So far we do not have such information," Peskov told reporters when asked about Washington's response.
Commenting on official statements from the EU, the official said that the Kremlin had heard them.
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Announces Systematic Strikes on Ukraine's Defense Industry Facilities in Kiev
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On Summit of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana on May 28, Peskov said.
Putin, who leads a representative delegation to Astana, will begin a state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday evening with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the official told reporters, adding that there were very serious preparations for this visit.
"The day after tomorrow, the president will take part in the EAEU summit," Peskov said.
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