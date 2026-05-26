https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/ukraine-turned-into-europes-largest-hub-for-arms-and-munitions-smuggling---fsb--1124187966.html
Ukraine Is Now Europe's Gunrunning & Weapons Smuggling Epicenter, FSB Reveals
Ukraine Is Now Europe's Gunrunning & Weapons Smuggling Epicenter, FSB Reveals
Sputnik International
"Under false promises of swift accession to the EU, the country has been turned into a staging ground for military and sabotage-terrorist operations against Russia," Russia's FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said.
2026-05-26T06:29+0000
2026-05-26T06:29+0000
2026-05-26T07:08+0000
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His key statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-fsb-thwarts-attack-on-arrhenius-gas-carrier-that-arrived-from-belgium-1124184461.html
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Ukraine Is Now Europe's Gunrunning & Weapons Smuggling Epicenter, FSB Reveals
06:29 GMT 26.05.2026 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 26.05.2026)
Seduced by the false promise of imminent EU membership, the Kiev regime has turned the country into a staging ground for military and sabotage-terrorist ops against Russia, said Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.
Ukraine has morphed into a testing ground for new types of weapons and for training military AI systems
In early 2026, Russia's FSB and Belarus' KGB thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to smuggle more than 500 explosive devices into Russia
Ukrainian organized crime gangs are now engaged in manufacturing synthetic drugs and use the profits to bankroll terrorist attacks on Russian soil
British intel-linked NGOs and foundations are expanding rapidly, threatening CIS security
Western spy agencies are deploying manipulation tools across the CIS to control public attitudes and behavior
NATO is pushing forward with its development of selective-action biological weapons in Asia, Africa, and Latin America—and has set up operational labs within the CIS as well