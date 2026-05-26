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West Uses IT as Tool of Neocolonial Economic Policy - Russian Foreign Ministry
West Uses IT as Tool of Neocolonial Economic Policy - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Western countries are increasingly using information technology as an instrument of neocolonial economic policy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.
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"The arsenal of practices employed by the collective West in the context of neocolonial economic policy is constantly expanding and, unfortunately, improving. New methods are now being added to traditional methods of financial and economic dependence… You will see IT technologies being transferred to developing countries under the guise of benefaction, while resource contracts, contracts for the exchange of resources under absolutely onerous conditions, are simultaneously being concluded," Zakharova told Sputnik, answering a question during the International Security Forum in the Moscow Region.Such arrangements deepen structural dependence rather than promote development, the spokeswoman said, adding that finished IT products will "further cement developing countries’ positions of dependence," while in return, the less developed countries will be forced to give up their natural resources.
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West Uses IT as Tool of Neocolonial Economic Policy - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries are increasingly using information technology as an instrument of neocolonial economic policy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The arsenal of practices employed by the collective West in the context of neocolonial economic policy is constantly expanding and, unfortunately, improving. New methods are now being added to traditional methods of financial and economic dependence… You will see IT technologies being transferred to developing countries under the guise of benefaction, while resource contracts, contracts for the exchange of resources under absolutely onerous conditions, are simultaneously being concluded," Zakharova told Sputnik, answering a question during the International Security Forum in the Moscow Region.
Such arrangements deepen structural dependence rather than promote development, the spokeswoman said, adding that finished IT products will "further cement developing countries’ positions of dependence," while in return, the less developed countries will be forced to give up their natural resources.