World Horrified by Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Russian Foreign Ministry
12:16 GMT 26.05.2026 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 26.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankForeign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of the international community was horrified by Ukraine's attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"The majority of the world is horrified by Kiev's crime," Zakharova told reporters.
The reaction from Ukrainian officials and public figures following the strike drew particular condemnation, she added.
"Representatives of Western countries, permanent representatives of Western countries to the UN - qualified diplomats who should be held accountable for their words - not only doubted but practically accused our country of this alleged terrorist attack perpetrated by the Kiev regime never having happened … This provoked not just outrage, but public anger not only in our country but around the world," Zakharova said.
On May 22, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the building of the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian military carried out the strike at night using four aircraft-type drones. There were 86 students and one staff member in the dormitory at the time. Twenty-one people were killed.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has informed the international community of the need for it to take appropriate measures regarding both its diplomatic personnel and its citizens, she said.
"This is to avoid blaming our country later, making claims against it, or summoning our ambassadors to ask ‘What’s going on, and why?'" she said.
Russia will continue to inform the international community about Ukraine's crimes, the spokeswoman underlined.
On West
The West should direct funds intended for Ukraine to developing countries instead, Zakharova said.
"We fully understand that if this money had been directed specifically toward the needs of developing countries - particularly those in Africa - it would have yielded tangible results. It would not have been spent on nationalist violence or racial discrimination, but rather on development," Zakharova said at the conference "Countering Neocolonialism as a Priority for Ensuring Security of the Global Majority Countries" at the International Security Forum.
Through World Bank channels, Ukraine has been allocated more than $70 billion, which exceeds the annual aid received by all countries in sub-Saharan Africa combined, the spokeswoman added.