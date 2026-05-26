https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/world-horrified-by-ukraines-attack-on-college-in-starobelsk---russian-foreign-ministry-1124189922.html

World Horrified by Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Russian Foreign Ministry

World Horrified by Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The majority of the international community was horrified by Ukraine's attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T12:16+0000

2026-05-26T12:16+0000

2026-05-26T12:17+0000

world

russia

ukraine

russian foreign ministry

lugansk people’s republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/18/1124181480_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee7c4ad08514b0dc49c24ee28cd708a6.jpg

"The majority of the world is horrified by Kiev's crime," Zakharova told reporters. The reaction from Ukrainian officials and public figures following the strike drew particular condemnation, she added. The Russian Foreign Ministry has informed the international community of the need for it to take appropriate measures regarding both its diplomatic personnel and its citizens, she said. Russia will continue to inform the international community about Ukraine's crimes, the spokeswoman underlined.On WestThe West should direct funds intended for Ukraine to developing countries instead, Zakharova said.Through World Bank channels, Ukraine has been allocated more than $70 billion, which exceeds the annual aid received by all countries in sub-Saharan Africa combined, the spokeswoman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/starobelsk-massacre-will-be-added-to-ukraine-regimes-indictment---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124180554.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/ukraine-shows-its-essence-its-brown-coloring---kremlin-1124189674.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, lugansk people’s republic