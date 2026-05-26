https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/world-experiences-most-profound-changes-since-world-war-ii---wang-yi-1124191919.html

World Experiences Most Profound Changes Since World War II - Wang Yi

World Experiences Most Profound Changes Since World War II - Wang Yi

Sputnik International

The international situation is currently undergoing its most profound changes since World War II, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T15:54+0000

2026-05-26T15:54+0000

2026-05-26T15:54+0000

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un security council (unsc)

wang yi

security council

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"We are gathered here at a time when the international situation is undergoing the most complex and profound changes since the end of the Second World War,” the minister said.Any unilateral military actions taken bypassing the UN Security Council are unacceptable, and any sanctions imposed without a UN resolution are illegitimate, Wang Yi also said.China, as the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, held a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. The main theme of the meeting was "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the International System Centered on the United Nations."

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