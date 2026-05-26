International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/world-experiences-most-profound-changes-since-world-war-ii---wang-yi-1124191919.html
World Experiences Most Profound Changes Since World War II - Wang Yi
World Experiences Most Profound Changes Since World War II - Wang Yi
Sputnik International
The international situation is currently undergoing its most profound changes since World War II, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
2026-05-26T15:54+0000
2026-05-26T15:54+0000
world
china
un security council (unsc)
wang yi
security council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083537874_0:31:1667:969_1920x0_80_0_0_0e4025e02d6cc15356e936ea9b6e1246.png
"We are gathered here at a time when the international situation is undergoing the most complex and profound changes since the end of the Second World War,” the minister said.Any unilateral military actions taken bypassing the UN Security Council are unacceptable, and any sanctions imposed without a UN resolution are illegitimate, Wang Yi also said.China, as the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, held a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. The main theme of the meeting was "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the International System Centered on the United Nations."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/nato-practices-scenarios-for-attacking-russia-belarus-union-state-during-drills---shoigu-1124189544.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083537874_167:0:1500:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_739cbddce5e389d3077d6f5e7e10f48d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, un security council (unsc), wang yi, security council
china, un security council (unsc), wang yi, security council

World Experiences Most Profound Changes Since World War II - Wang Yi

15:54 GMT 26.05.2026
© XinhuaChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
© Xinhua
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The international situation is currently undergoing its most profound changes since World War II, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
"We are gathered here at a time when the international situation is undergoing the most complex and profound changes since the end of the Second World War,” the minister said.
Any unilateral military actions taken bypassing the UN Security Council are unacceptable, and any sanctions imposed without a UN resolution are illegitimate, Wang Yi also said.

"Any unilateral military actions carried out without the authorization of the Security Council are unacceptable, and any unilateral sanctions that go beyond the scope of Security Council resolutions are illegitimate," Wang Yi said.

China, as the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, held a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. The main theme of the meeting was "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the International System Centered on the United Nations."
Royal Anglian Regiment 2nd Battalion prepares to take Part in NATO's Steadfast Defender drills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
World
NATO Practices Scenarios for Attacking Russia, Belarus Union State During Drills - Shoigu
11:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала