https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/world-experiences-most-profound-changes-since-world-war-ii---wang-yi-1124191919.html
World Experiences Most Profound Changes Since World War II - Wang Yi
World Experiences Most Profound Changes Since World War II - Wang Yi
Sputnik International
The international situation is currently undergoing its most profound changes since World War II, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
2026-05-26T15:54+0000
2026-05-26T15:54+0000
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"We are gathered here at a time when the international situation is undergoing the most complex and profound changes since the end of the Second World War,” the minister said.Any unilateral military actions taken bypassing the UN Security Council are unacceptable, and any sanctions imposed without a UN resolution are illegitimate, Wang Yi also said.China, as the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, held a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. The main theme of the meeting was "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the International System Centered on the United Nations."
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World Experiences Most Profound Changes Since World War II - Wang Yi
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The international situation is currently undergoing its most profound changes since World War II, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
"We are gathered here at a time when the international situation is undergoing the most complex and profound changes since the end of the Second World War,” the minister said.
Any unilateral military actions taken bypassing the UN Security Council are unacceptable, and any sanctions imposed without a UN resolution are illegitimate, Wang Yi also said.
"Any unilateral military actions carried out without the authorization of the Security Council are unacceptable, and any unilateral sanctions that go beyond the scope of Security Council resolutions are illegitimate," Wang Yi said.
China, as the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, held a high-level UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. The main theme of the meeting was "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the International System Centered on the United Nations."