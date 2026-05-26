https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/zelensky-embraces-fascism-by-honoring-ukrainian-nationalist-leader-melnyk---eu-lawmaker-1124191515.html

Zelensky Embraces Fascism by Honoring Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Melnyk - EU Lawmaker

Zelensky Embraces Fascism by Honoring Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Melnyk - EU Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky openly embraced fascism by honoring Andriy Melnyk, one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)*, Slovak member of the European Parliament Lubos Blaha said on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T15:30+0000

2026-05-26T15:30+0000

2026-05-26T15:30+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

nazi

andriy melnyk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dae58c94b4f9e621e783203001c0a4bf.jpg

Zelensky, whose grandfather fought in the Great Patriotic War on the side of the Soviet Union, took part on Monday in the reburial of Melnyk’s remains in the Kiev region. It is well known what Ukrainian far-right leader Stepan Bandera supporters "were doing in eastern Slovakia," the politician said. There should be no doubt that representatives of the Kiev regime support fascism, Blaha said. *banned in Russia as extremist

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/zelenskys-wife-faces-imminent-arrest--source-1124138830.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, nazi, andriy melnyk