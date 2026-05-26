Zelensky Embraces Fascism by Honoring Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Melnyk - EU Lawmaker
© AP Photo / Kin CheungUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky openly embraced fascism by honoring Andriy Melnyk, one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)*, Slovak member of the European Parliament Lubos Blaha said on Tuesday.
Zelensky, whose grandfather fought in the Great Patriotic War on the side of the Soviet Union, took part on Monday in the reburial of Melnyk’s remains in the Kiev region.
"Zelensky openly confessed to fascism," Blaha said on Telegram.
It is well known what Ukrainian far-right leader Stepan Bandera supporters "were doing in eastern Slovakia," the politician said.
"We know what they did in Volhynia, how they skinned children, how they tortured and killed tens of thousands of women and children. And Zelensky glorifies such people today, collaborators of [dictator of Nazi Germany Adolf] Hitler. I have been saying this for many years: Zelensky’s regime is Bandera-like, and today it has been officially confirmed. Ukraine is becoming a fascist state," he added.
There should be no doubt that representatives of the Kiev regime support fascism, Blaha said.
The Volhynia massacre and other legacy of Ukrainian nationalists have strained relations between Poland and Ukraine. In 2016, the Polish Sejm designated July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance of Victims of Genocide perpetrated by Ukrainian nationalists against citizens of the Second Polish Republic. Warsaw holds that mass murders took place between 1939-1945 in Volhynia, Eastern Galicia and southeastern provinces, targeting the Polish population. Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada later condemned the Sejm's decision, saying it jeopardized the countries’ political and diplomatic achievements.
17 May, 17:24 GMT
*banned in Russia as extremist