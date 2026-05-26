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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/zelensky-embraces-fascism-by-honoring-ukrainian-nationalist-leader-melnyk---eu-lawmaker-1124191515.html
Zelensky Embraces Fascism by Honoring Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Melnyk - EU Lawmaker
Zelensky Embraces Fascism by Honoring Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Melnyk - EU Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky openly embraced fascism by honoring Andriy Melnyk, one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)*, Slovak member of the European Parliament Lubos Blaha said on Tuesday.
2026-05-26T15:30+0000
2026-05-26T15:30+0000
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Zelensky, whose grandfather fought in the Great Patriotic War on the side of the Soviet Union, took part on Monday in the reburial of Melnyk’s remains in the Kiev region. It is well known what Ukrainian far-right leader Stepan Bandera supporters "were doing in eastern Slovakia," the politician said. There should be no doubt that representatives of the Kiev regime support fascism, Blaha said. *banned in Russia as extremist
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/zelenskys-wife-faces-imminent-arrest--source-1124138830.html
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Zelensky Embraces Fascism by Honoring Ukrainian Nationalist Leader Melnyk - EU Lawmaker

15:30 GMT 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Kin CheungUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky openly embraced fascism by honoring Andriy Melnyk, one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)*, Slovak member of the European Parliament Lubos Blaha said on Tuesday.
Zelensky, whose grandfather fought in the Great Patriotic War on the side of the Soviet Union, took part on Monday in the reburial of Melnyk’s remains in the Kiev region.
"Zelensky openly confessed to fascism," Blaha said on Telegram.
It is well known what Ukrainian far-right leader Stepan Bandera supporters "were doing in eastern Slovakia," the politician said.
"We know what they did in Volhynia, how they skinned children, how they tortured and killed tens of thousands of women and children. And Zelensky glorifies such people today, collaborators of [dictator of Nazi Germany Adolf] Hitler. I have been saying this for many years: Zelensky’s regime is Bandera-like, and today it has been officially confirmed. Ukraine is becoming a fascist state," he added.
There should be no doubt that representatives of the Kiev regime support fascism, Blaha said.

The Volhynia massacre and other legacy of Ukrainian nationalists have strained relations between Poland and Ukraine. In 2016, the Polish Sejm designated July 11 as the National Day of Remembrance of Victims of Genocide perpetrated by Ukrainian nationalists against citizens of the Second Polish Republic. Warsaw holds that mass murders took place between 1939-1945 in Volhynia, Eastern Galicia and southeastern provinces, targeting the Polish population. Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada later condemned the Sejm's decision, saying it jeopardized the countries’ political and diplomatic achievements.

Zelensky's wife Olena Zelenska poses for media prior the Ukrainian-German Mental Health and Rehabilitation Conference in Berlin, on Friday Feb. 2, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2026
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Zelensky's Wife Faces Imminent Arrest – Source
17 May, 17:24 GMT
*banned in Russia as extremist
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