https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/cuban-foreign-minister-asks-un-to-help-prevent-us-aggression-against-island-1124198855.html

Cuban Foreign Minister Asks UN to Help Prevent US Aggression Against Island

Cuban Foreign Minister Asks UN to Help Prevent US Aggression Against Island

Sputnik International

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help prevent US aggression against the island nation.

2026-05-27T14:15+0000

2026-05-27T14:15+0000

2026-05-27T14:19+0000

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us

cuba

bruno rodriguez

antonio guterres

the united nations (un)

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"I have appealed to the UN to help prevent US military aggression against Cuba, which would lead to bloodshed, and to put an end to threats of force," Rodriguez wrote on social media. He also informed Guterres of the dire humanitarian situation on the island amid the tightening of the US blockade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/how-can-small-island-cuba-threaten-a-nuclear-superpower--cuban-fm-1124193872.html

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