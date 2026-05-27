https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/cuban-foreign-minister-asks-un-to-help-prevent-us-aggression-against-island-1124198855.html
Cuban Foreign Minister Asks UN to Help Prevent US Aggression Against Island
Cuban Foreign Minister Asks UN to Help Prevent US Aggression Against Island
Sputnik International
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help prevent US aggression against the island nation.
2026-05-27T14:15+0000
2026-05-27T14:15+0000
2026-05-27T14:19+0000
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"I have appealed to the UN to help prevent US military aggression against Cuba, which would lead to bloodshed, and to put an end to threats of force," Rodriguez wrote on social media. He also informed Guterres of the dire humanitarian situation on the island amid the tightening of the US blockade.
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Cuban Foreign Minister Asks UN to Help Prevent US Aggression Against Island
14:15 GMT 27.05.2026 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 27.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help prevent US aggression against the island nation.
"I have appealed to the UN to help prevent US military aggression against Cuba, which would lead to bloodshed, and to put an end to threats of force," Rodriguez wrote on social media.
He also informed Guterres of the dire humanitarian situation on the island amid the tightening of the US blockade.
In recent months, the US has intensified political and economic pressure on Cuba. Specifically, in January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba, and declared a national emergency citing an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. This measure has exacerbated fuel shortages on the island and affected electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.