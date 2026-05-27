https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/indonesia-clinches-discounted-russian-oil-deal---energy-council-1124195049.html

Indonesia Clinches Discounted Russian Oil Deal - Energy Council

Indonesia Clinches Discounted Russian Oil Deal - Energy Council

Sputnik International

Indonesia has secured access to bargain-priced Russian oil, thanks to a combination of its recent entry into BRICS and sustained diplomatic efforts by its government, according to Satya Widya Yudha, a member of the National Energy Council of the Republic of Indonesia.

2026-05-27T08:42+0000

2026-05-27T08:42+0000

2026-05-27T08:42+0000

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"Indonesia has gained the opportunity to buy Russian oil at a discount... Previously, Indonesia faced serious obstacles in conducting transactions with Russia, which has been under US sanctions since 2022," Yudha said.The situation changed after the inauguration of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.Earlier, in April 2026, Russia and Indonesia reached an agreement as part of a broader plan to purchase 150 million barrels of Russian oil by the end of the year. According to officials, this arrangement will enable Indonesia to secure all types of fuel — from diesel to various grades of gasoline.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/indonesia-announces-imminent-russian-oil-deliveries-and-discloses-supply-details-1124075166.html

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