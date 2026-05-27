https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/indonesia-clinches-discounted-russian-oil-deal---energy-council-1124195049.html
Indonesia Clinches Discounted Russian Oil Deal - Energy Council
Indonesia Clinches Discounted Russian Oil Deal - Energy Council
Sputnik International
Indonesia has secured access to bargain-priced Russian oil, thanks to a combination of its recent entry into BRICS and sustained diplomatic efforts by its government, according to Satya Widya Yudha, a member of the National Energy Council of the Republic of Indonesia.
2026-05-27T08:42+0000
2026-05-27T08:42+0000
2026-05-27T08:42+0000
world
indonesia
russia
brics
prabowo subianto
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_0:73:3050:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4337ab083af350e13646a45edae6e32a.jpg
"Indonesia has gained the opportunity to buy Russian oil at a discount... Previously, Indonesia faced serious obstacles in conducting transactions with Russia, which has been under US sanctions since 2022," Yudha said.The situation changed after the inauguration of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.Earlier, in April 2026, Russia and Indonesia reached an agreement as part of a broader plan to purchase 150 million barrels of Russian oil by the end of the year. According to officials, this arrangement will enable Indonesia to secure all types of fuel — from diesel to various grades of gasoline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/indonesia-announces-imminent-russian-oil-deliveries-and-discloses-supply-details-1124075166.html
indonesia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59ca556d9d4ed28a8c96a07b41f0d0ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
indonesia, russia, brics, prabowo subianto
indonesia, russia, brics, prabowo subianto
Indonesia Clinches Discounted Russian Oil Deal - Energy Council
Indonesia has secured access to bargain-priced Russian oil, thanks to a combination of its recent entry into BRICS and sustained diplomatic efforts by its government, according to Satya Widya Yudha, a member of the National Energy Council of the Republic of Indonesia.
"Indonesia has gained the opportunity to buy Russian oil at a discount... Previously, Indonesia faced serious obstacles in conducting transactions with Russia, which has been under US sanctions since 2022," Yudha said.
The situation changed after the inauguration of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
"Indonesia's inclusion in BRICS, along with Prabowo’s proactive diplomatic engagements with both the US and Russia, has created an opportunity for the country to purchase Russian oil without facing the threat of sanctions," Yudha noted.
Earlier, in April 2026, Russia and Indonesia reached an agreement as part of a broader plan to purchase 150 million barrels of Russian oil by the end of the year. According to officials, this arrangement will enable Indonesia to secure all types of fuel — from diesel to various grades of gasoline.