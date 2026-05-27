https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/iran-oman-in-talks-on-new-procedure-for-ships-passage-via-strait-of-hormuz---official-1124195173.html

Iran, Oman in Talks on New Procedure for Ships' Passage Via Strait of Hormuz - Official

Iran, Oman in Talks on New Procedure for Ships' Passage Via Strait of Hormuz - Official

Sputnik International

Iran and Oman are holding negotiations to determine a new procedure for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday.

2026-05-27T08:14+0000

2026-05-27T08:14+0000

2026-05-27T08:14+0000

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"Iran and Oman, as adjacent coastal states, are negotiating together to determine a new mechanism for passage through the Strait of Hormuz," the official told reporters on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum. The conditions and order of passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be completely different compared to how it was before the outbreak of the conflict over Iran, the official added.Iran and the United States have not yet reached an agreement on unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, Ali Bagheri Kani also said.At the same time, indirect contacts between Iran and the United States continue, the official said, noting that the question of what will happen to Iran's enriched uranium reserves is not on the agenda.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/iranian-president-says-ready-to-finalize-efforts-toward-ending-conflict-in-middle-east-1124193185.html

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