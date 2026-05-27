https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/iran-oman-in-talks-on-new-procedure-for-ships-passage-via-strait-of-hormuz---official-1124195173.html
Iran, Oman in Talks on New Procedure for Ships' Passage Via Strait of Hormuz - Official
Iran, Oman in Talks on New Procedure for Ships' Passage Via Strait of Hormuz - Official
Sputnik International
Iran and Oman are holding negotiations to determine a new procedure for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday.
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"Iran and Oman, as adjacent coastal states, are negotiating together to determine a new mechanism for passage through the Strait of Hormuz," the official told reporters on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum. The conditions and order of passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be completely different compared to how it was before the outbreak of the conflict over Iran, the official added.Iran and the United States have not yet reached an agreement on unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, Ali Bagheri Kani also said.At the same time, indirect contacts between Iran and the United States continue, the official said, noting that the question of what will happen to Iran's enriched uranium reserves is not on the agenda.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/iranian-president-says-ready-to-finalize-efforts-toward-ending-conflict-in-middle-east-1124193185.html
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Iran, Oman in Talks on New Procedure for Ships' Passage Via Strait of Hormuz - Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Oman are holding negotiations to determine a new procedure for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday.
"Iran and Oman, as adjacent coastal states, are negotiating together to determine a new mechanism for passage through the Strait of Hormuz," the official told reporters on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum.
The conditions and order of passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be completely different compared to how it was before the outbreak of the conflict over Iran, the official added.
Iran and the United States have not yet reached an agreement on unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, Ali Bagheri Kani also said.
"Until we come to an agreement on all issues, we believe that we have not agreed on anything," the official said on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum, when asked whether an agreement has actually been reached on unblocking the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, indirect contacts between Iran and the United States continue, the official said, noting that the question of what will happen to Iran's enriched uranium reserves is not on the agenda.