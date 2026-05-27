https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/pentagon-using-starlink-to-interfere-in-affairs-of-other-countries--russian-ministry-1124195631.html

Pentagon Using Starlink to Interfere in Affairs of Other Countries – Russian Ministry

Pentagon Using Starlink to Interfere in Affairs of Other Countries – Russian Ministry

Sputnik International

The Pentagon is using the Starlink satellite communication system to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said on Wednesday.

2026-05-27T09:23+0000

2026-05-27T09:23+0000

2026-05-27T09:23+0000

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"I would also like to mention the issue of the unlawful use of low-Earth orbit satellite internet systems. It is no secret that these technologies, in particular Starlink, which provide internet access bypassing national regulators, are used to interfere in the internal affairs of states, including to organize protests," Alimov said during a session of the International Security Forum. SpaceX makes no secret of the fact that it is a Pentagon contractor, the diplomat said. Russia is working to ensure transparent regulation of the use of such systems and compliance by operators with the national laws of the countries where they operate, the diplomat said. The first International Security Forum is taking place in the Moscow Region from May 26-29. About 40 bilateral meetings are scheduled, and 10 agreements and memorandums are expected to be signed during the forum.

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