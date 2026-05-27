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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/pentagon-using-starlink-to-interfere-in-affairs-of-other-countries--russian-ministry-1124195631.html
Pentagon Using Starlink to Interfere in Affairs of Other Countries – Russian Ministry
Pentagon Using Starlink to Interfere in Affairs of Other Countries – Russian Ministry
Sputnik International
The Pentagon is using the Starlink satellite communication system to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said on Wednesday.
2026-05-27T09:23+0000
2026-05-27T09:23+0000
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"I would also like to mention the issue of the unlawful use of low-Earth orbit satellite internet systems. It is no secret that these technologies, in particular Starlink, which provide internet access bypassing national regulators, are used to interfere in the internal affairs of states, including to organize protests," Alimov said during a session of the International Security Forum. SpaceX makes no secret of the fact that it is a Pentagon contractor, the diplomat said. Russia is working to ensure transparent regulation of the use of such systems and compliance by operators with the national laws of the countries where they operate, the diplomat said. The first International Security Forum is taking place in the Moscow Region from May 26-29. About 40 bilateral meetings are scheduled, and 10 agreements and memorandums are expected to be signed during the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/russias-hi-tech-starlink-analog-can-free-global-south-from-us-tech-dominance-heres-how-1122802372.html
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Pentagon Using Starlink to Interfere in Affairs of Other Countries – Russian Ministry

09:23 GMT 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / John RaouxIn this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
In this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / John Raoux
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon is using the Starlink satellite communication system to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said on Wednesday.
"I would also like to mention the issue of the unlawful use of low-Earth orbit satellite internet systems. It is no secret that these technologies, in particular Starlink, which provide internet access bypassing national regulators, are used to interfere in the internal affairs of states, including to organize protests," Alimov said during a session of the International Security Forum.
SpaceX makes no secret of the fact that it is a Pentagon contractor, the diplomat said.
"We are now seeing how this company is expanding in the global market under the pretext of the convenience of satellite communications, effectively gaining the ability to influence the populations of other countries. This is undoubtedly an alarming trend," Alimov added.
Russia is working to ensure transparent regulation of the use of such systems and compliance by operators with the national laws of the countries where they operate, the diplomat said.
The first International Security Forum is taking place in the Moscow Region from May 26-29. About 40 bilateral meetings are scheduled, and 10 agreements and memorandums are expected to be signed during the forum.
Rendering of a new Russian Starlink internet-style satellite internet system being developed by Bureau 1440. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2025
Analysis
Russia's Hi-Tech Starlink Analog Can Free Global South From US Tech Dominance: Here's How
17 September 2025, 15:42 GMT
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