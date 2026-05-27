https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/portfolio-of-export-orders-for-russian-weapons-up-since-early-2026---official-1124195380.html
Portfolio of Export Orders for Russian Weapons Up Since Early 2026 - Official
Portfolio of Export Orders for Russian Weapons Up Since Early 2026 - Official
Sputnik International
The portfolio of export orders for Russian weapons has grown since the beginning of the year compared to 2025 and totals tens of billions of dollars, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik.
2026-05-27T09:15+0000
2026-05-27T09:15+0000
2026-05-27T09:15+0000
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"Tens of billions [of dollars]," Shugaev said when asked how much the order portfolio was valued at. Commenting on whether the order portfolio has increased compared to 2025, the official replied in the affirmative. Russia has a fairly large portfolio of orders from countries of the Middle East, Shugaev said, adding that they show great interest in Russian air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and electronic warfare systems.
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Portfolio of Export Orders for Russian Weapons Up Since Early 2026 - Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The portfolio of export orders for Russian weapons has grown since the beginning of the year compared to 2025 and totals tens of billions of dollars, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik.
"Tens of billions [of dollars]," Shugaev said when asked how much the order portfolio was valued at.
Commenting on whether the order portfolio has increased compared to 2025, the official replied in the affirmative.
Russia has a fairly large portfolio of orders from countries of the Middle East, Shugaev said, adding that they show great interest in Russian air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and electronic warfare systems.
27 November 2025, 07:32 GMT