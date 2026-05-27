https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-arrives-in-kazakhstan-on-state-visit-1124200261.html

Putin Arrives in Kazakhstan on State Visit

Putin Arrives in Kazakhstan on State Visit

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kazakhstan for a three-day state visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

2026-05-27T15:52+0000

2026-05-27T15:52+0000

2026-05-27T15:52+0000

world

russia

kazakhstan

vladimir putin

kassym-jomart tokayev

kremlin

rosatom

dmitry peskov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1b/1124200098_0:89:2349:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_5cda5888ee1e91b8a36d4762720e1a65.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will discuss a number of joint projects of Russia and Kazakhstan on May 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Putin's state visit to Kazakhstan will take place from May 27 to 29. The Russian president will also take part in events as part of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.Putin and Tokayev have special personal relations that allow for the productive discussion of bilateral issues, the official added.Two intergovernmental agreements on the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant have been prepared for Putin's visit, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-russia-and-kazakhstan-are-allies-in-the-heart-of-eurasia-1124194167.html

russia

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kazakhstan, vladimir putin, kassym-jomart tokayev, kremlin, rosatom, dmitry peskov