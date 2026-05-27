https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-arrives-in-kazakhstan-on-state-visit-1124200261.html
Putin Arrives in Kazakhstan on State Visit
Putin Arrives in Kazakhstan on State Visit
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kazakhstan for a three-day state visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2026-05-27T15:52+0000
2026-05-27T15:52+0000
2026-05-27T15:52+0000
world
russia
kazakhstan
vladimir putin
kassym-jomart tokayev
kremlin
rosatom
dmitry peskov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1b/1124200098_0:89:2349:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_5cda5888ee1e91b8a36d4762720e1a65.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will discuss a number of joint projects of Russia and Kazakhstan on May 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Putin's state visit to Kazakhstan will take place from May 27 to 29. The Russian president will also take part in events as part of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.Putin and Tokayev have special personal relations that allow for the productive discussion of bilateral issues, the official added.Two intergovernmental agreements on the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant have been prepared for Putin's visit, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-russia-and-kazakhstan-are-allies-in-the-heart-of-eurasia-1124194167.html
russia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1b/1124200098_176:0:2173:1498_1920x0_80_0_0_825cb50915cbd2f0bfc3f849d5f91012.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, kazakhstan, vladimir putin, kassym-jomart tokayev, kremlin, rosatom, dmitry peskov
russia, kazakhstan, vladimir putin, kassym-jomart tokayev, kremlin, rosatom, dmitry peskov
Putin Arrives in Kazakhstan on State Visit
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kazakhstan for a three-day state visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will discuss a number of joint projects of Russia and Kazakhstan on May 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Putin's state visit to Kazakhstan will take place from May 27 to 29. The Russian president will also take part in events as part of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
"Tomorrow [Thursday] is the main day of the state visit ... The meeting ceremony, negotiations in a narrow format, in an expanded format and discussion of all projects that are on the agenda," Peskov told reporters.
Putin and Tokayev have special personal relations that allow for the productive discussion of bilateral issues, the official added.
Two intergovernmental agreements on the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant have been prepared for Putin's visit, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.
"Two intergovernmental agreements, the so-called station agreement, specifically on the creation of a nuclear power plant, which describes the technical aspects of the project, have been prepared for signing in advance of Vladimir Vladimirovich's visit," Likhachev said in an interview with Izvestia.