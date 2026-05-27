Putin: Russia and Kazakhstan Are Allies in the Heart of Eurasia
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankState visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, November 27, 2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov/
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Ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin published an article titled “Russia–Kazakhstan: An Alliance in the Heart of Eurasia” in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, outlining key areas of bilateral partnership.
Key points from Putin’s article:
Putin praised Kazakhstan as a strong and prosperous state, saying its new Constitution is forward-looking and in line with the spirit of the times.
He described his relations with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as “friendly” and “sincere,” noting that their meetings are held in an atmosphere of trust.
Russian investment in Kazakhstan’s economy totals almost $30 billion, while Russian investors are involved in around 70 major projects that have created more than 60,000 jobs.
Energy cooperation is actively developing, with more than 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports transported to global markets through Russian territory via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
Putin highlighted cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, including Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant with Rosatom’s participation.
Russia and Kazakhstan attach great importance to the North–South and Europe–Western China international transport corridors.
More than 60,000 Kazakh students study at Russian universities, including Russian university branches in Kazakhstan.
Russia highly values Kazakhstan’s contribution to the International Organization for the Russian Language, created at Tokayev’s initiative.
Putin said the upcoming talks will give a strong new impulse to further strengthening the Russian-Kazakh partnership.