https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-russia-and-kazakhstan-are-allies-in-the-heart-of-eurasia-1124194167.html

Putin: Russia and Kazakhstan Are Allies in the Heart of Eurasia

Putin: Russia and Kazakhstan Are Allies in the Heart of Eurasia

Sputnik International

Ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin published an article titled “Russia–Kazakhstan: An Alliance in the Heart of Eurasia” in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, outlining key areas of bilateral partnership.

2026-05-27T04:45+0000

2026-05-27T04:45+0000

2026-05-27T04:45+0000

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Key points from Putin’s article:Putin said the upcoming talks will give a strong new impulse to further strengthening the Russian-Kazakh partnership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/putins-2nd-state-visit-to-kazakhstan-shows-high-level-of-states-relations---kremlin-aide-1124192174.html

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