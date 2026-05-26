https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/putins-2nd-state-visit-to-kazakhstan-shows-high-level-of-states-relations---kremlin-aide-1124192174.html

Putin's 2nd State Visit to Kazakhstan Shows High Level of States' Relations - Kremlin Aide

Putin's 2nd State Visit to Kazakhstan Shows High Level of States' Relations - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan for the second time, contrary to protocol practice, which underlines the unprecedented high level of relations between the countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T16:21+0000

2026-05-26T16:21+0000

2026-05-26T16:21+0000

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yury ushakov

vladimir putin

kazakhstan

kremlin

russia

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Putin will arrive in Astana on Wednesday evening and will be met at the airport by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the official said. The leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday and have an informal friendly lunch, the official said. Russia and Kazakhstan plan to sign various documents ranging from energy and finance to healthcare and tourism during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ushakov said.Russia and Kazakhstan have prepared 16 documents for signing, including on foundations of friendship and good-neighborliness between the countries, the official told reporters.During the visit, agreements will be concluded on the main parameters of the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and the financing of the project at the expense of the Russian state export credit, the official said.After signing documents, Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a statement to the media on Thursday, the official added.Russia is one of Kazakhstan's main trading partners, with trade rising to a record $29 billion in 2025, Ushakov said.Over 23,500 enterprises with Russian participation operate in the republic, and more than 70 major investment projects are being implemented in mechanical engineering, the automotive industry, energy, agriculture, petrochemicals, space exploration, and other sectors, the Kremlin aide added.Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing actively on principles of equality, respect, and non-interference in internal affairs, Ushakov said.On Eurasian Economic UnionRussian President Vladimir Putin will assess the current level of digitalization and development of artificial intelligence technologies globally and in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Ushakov said.Putin will also talk about Russia's efforts to implement AI technologies, the Kremlin aide added.Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade Mohammad Atabak will join the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Ushakov said.Armenia's Participation Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana instead of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ushakov said.Pashinyan will not be coming to Astana due to the upcoming election in Armenia, Ushakov added.The leaders of the EAEU will discuss Armenia's EU accession plan in a narrow format and assess the risks associated with it, Ushakov said.Armenia's decision on possible EU accession will inevitably concern other EAEU countries, Ushakov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said Armenia's plans to join the EU make membership in the bloc and the EAEU impossible.According to guidelines of cooperation within the EAEU, it is impossible to exclude one country from union just like that, Ushakov added.Armenia is receiving colossal benefits from cooperation within the EAEU, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.EAEU countries, primarily Russia, accounted for 38.5% of Armenia's total exports last year, Ushakov said.On EAEU 2027Kyrgyzstan will assume the presidency in the EAEU in 2027, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-led-nuclear-plant-construction-to-allow-kazakhstan-complete-full-nuclear-fuel-cycle-1123093940.html

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yury ushakov, vladimir putin, kazakhstan, kremlin, russia