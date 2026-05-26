Putin's 2nd State Visit to Kazakhstan Shows High Level of States' Relations - Kremlin Aide
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. File photo
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan for the second time, contrary to protocol practice, which underlines the unprecedented high level of relations between the countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
Putin will arrive in Astana on Wednesday evening and will be met at the airport by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the official said.
"A state visit is conducted contrary to protocol practice. As a rule, one state visit is carried out within the framework of one presidential term. But since I have already mentioned this visit as the second state visit, it is intended, at the suggestion of my Kazakh friends, to emphasize the unprecedented high levels of relations between our two countries," Ushakov told reporters.
The leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday and have an informal friendly lunch, the official said.
"In connection with the visit, it was estimated that there is a very high intensity of contacts between the leaders of the two countries. Since Tokayev took office as president of Kazakhstan in March 2019, 38 personal meetings between our two presidents have taken place," Ushakov said.
12 November 2025, 11:59 GMT
Russia and Kazakhstan plan to sign various documents ranging from energy and finance to healthcare and tourism during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ushakov said.
Russia and Kazakhstan have prepared 16 documents for signing, including on foundations of friendship and good-neighborliness between the countries, the official told reporters.
"In addition, an exchange of previously signed documents will be carried out, covering a wide range of areas of cooperation: from energy and finance to healthcare and tourism," Ushakov said at a briefing.
During the visit, agreements will be concluded on the main parameters of the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and the financing of the project at the expense of the Russian state export credit, the official said.
"Of course, the flagship project in the field of peaceful nuclear energy is the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan using the most modern Russian technologies with the participation of Rosatom," Ushakov said.
After signing documents, Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a statement to the media on Thursday, the official added.
Russia is one of Kazakhstan's main trading partners, with trade rising to a record $29 billion in 2025, Ushakov said.
"Russia is one of Kazakhstan's leading trading partners, accounting for approximately 19% of its foreign trade. In 2025, trade rose to a record high of nearly $29 billion. And mutual trade figures are actually increasing this year. I will mention that Russian investment in Kazakhstan's economy exceeded $29.4 billion at the end of 2025," Ushakov told reporters.
Over 23,500 enterprises with Russian participation operate in the republic, and more than 70 major investment projects are being implemented in mechanical engineering, the automotive industry, energy, agriculture, petrochemicals, space exploration, and other sectors, the Kremlin aide added.
Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing actively on principles of equality, respect, and non-interference in internal affairs, Ushakov said.
"The combined GDP of the union's [Eurasian Economic Union] countries has grown to over $3 trillion, and the volume of trade between member states has more than doubled since the EAEU's inception. Trade turnover with third countries has increased by 72%," the Kremlin aide stated.
11 November 2025, 05:08 GMT
On Eurasian Economic Union
Russian President Vladimir Putin will assess the current level of digitalization and development of artificial intelligence technologies globally and in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Ushakov said.
"As for our president, in his speech, he will assess the current level of digitalization and artificial intelligence development globally and within the Eurasian Economic Union. He will formulate a vision of guidelines for further deepening integration and increasing the competitiveness of member countries in this area," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin will also talk about Russia's efforts to implement AI technologies, the Kremlin aide added.
"Following the forum, the heads of state are expected to adopt a joint statement on the development and widespread implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in the Eurasian Economic Union," Ushakov also said.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade Mohammad Atabak will join the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Ushakov said.
"When the meeting will take place in an expanded format, representatives of observer states [to the Eurasian Economic Union] will join in: President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev, the Vice President of Cuba, and the Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade of Iran," Ushakov told reporters.
Armenia's Participation
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana instead of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ushakov said.
"The participation of the presidents of Belarus [Alexander Lukashenko], Kazakhstan [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev], Kyrgyzstan [Sadyr Japarov], our president, and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has been confirmed," Ushakov said.
Pashinyan will not be coming to Astana due to the upcoming election in Armenia, Ushakov added.
The leaders of the EAEU will discuss Armenia's EU accession plan in a narrow format and assess the risks associated with it, Ushakov said.
"I would like to note that at the narrow format meeting, the leaders will obviously discuss, outside the agenda, the issue of Armenia's plans to join the European Union. Of course, the risks this poses to the economic security of EAEU member states will be assessed," Ushakov told reporters.
Armenia's decision on possible EU accession will inevitably concern other EAEU countries, Ushakov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said Armenia's plans to join the EU make membership in the bloc and the EAEU impossible.
According to guidelines of cooperation within the EAEU, it is impossible to exclude one country from union just like that, Ushakov added.
Armenia is receiving colossal benefits from cooperation within the EAEU, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"Armenia is receiving colossal benefits from cooperation within the EAEU," Ushakov told reporters.
Armenia's integration into the EAEU has brought it many advantages, the Kremlin aide added. Since 2014, when it was not yet a member, Armenia's per capita GDP has nearly doubled from $11.6 billion to $20.2 billion. Real wages have increased by 50%. Armenia's exports to EAEU countries have increased tenfold, and imports from the union's member states have increased 4.5-fold, he said.
EAEU countries, primarily Russia, accounted for 38.5% of Armenia's total exports last year, Ushakov said.
"Thanks to Eurasian integration, Armenia has been showing, I would say, impressive growth rates for five years in a row. In 2022, GDP increased by 12.6%, in 2023 by 8.7%, in 2024 by 5.9%, and in 2025 by 7.2%," Ushakov stated.
On EAEU 2027
Kyrgyzstan will assume the presidency in the EAEU in 2027, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"As of January 1, 2027, Kyrgyzstan will assume the presidency," Ushakov said at a briefing.