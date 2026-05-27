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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-says-eid-al-adha-calls-believers-back-to-origins-of-islam-promotes-mercy-1124195804.html
Putin Says Eid al-Adha Calls Believers Back to Origins of Islam, Promotes Mercy
Putin Says Eid al-Adha Calls Believers Back to Origins of Islam, Promotes Mercy
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Russian Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, saying the holiday calls believers back to the origins of Islam and promotes mercy and piety.
2026-05-27T09:39+0000
2026-05-27T09:39+0000
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"I congratulate Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Adha. Following the precepts and centuries-old traditions of your ancestors, you widely celebrate this ancient holiday, which calls believers to the origins of Islam and encourages goodness and justice, mercy and piety," Putin said in an address published on the Kremlin's website. Putin noted the participation of Muslim organizations in Russia’s public and cultural life, adding that they devote considerable attention to strengthening family values, educating younger generations in the spirit of patriotism, and implementing socially significant educational and charitable initiatives. The president also said that the work carried out by Muslims in support of defenders of their motherland and their families deserves deep appreciation.
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Putin Says Eid al-Adha Calls Believers Back to Origins of Islam, Promotes Mercy

09:39 GMT 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinThe recently restored Moscow Cathedral Mosque is silhouetted against the sky brightened by the rising sun in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015
The recently restored Moscow Cathedral Mosque is silhouetted against the sky brightened by the rising sun in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Russian Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, saying the holiday calls believers back to the origins of Islam and promotes mercy and piety.
"I congratulate Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Adha. Following the precepts and centuries-old traditions of your ancestors, you widely celebrate this ancient holiday, which calls believers to the origins of Islam and encourages goodness and justice, mercy and piety," Putin said in an address published on the Kremlin's website.
Putin noted the participation of Muslim organizations in Russia’s public and cultural life, adding that they devote considerable attention to strengthening family values, educating younger generations in the spirit of patriotism, and implementing socially significant educational and charitable initiatives.
The president also said that the work carried out by Muslims in support of defenders of their motherland and their families deserves deep appreciation.
"I wish you health, success, and all the best," Putin said.

Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Kurban Bayram in Turkish, is one of the main Islamic holidays. It is observed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for three days. This year, it begins in the evening of May 26.

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