https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-says-eid-al-adha-calls-believers-back-to-origins-of-islam-promotes-mercy-1124195804.html
Putin Says Eid al-Adha Calls Believers Back to Origins of Islam, Promotes Mercy
Putin Says Eid al-Adha Calls Believers Back to Origins of Islam, Promotes Mercy
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Russian Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, saying the holiday calls believers back to the origins of Islam and promotes mercy and piety.
2026-05-27T09:39+0000
2026-05-27T09:39+0000
2026-05-27T09:39+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
kremlin
muslims
islam
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102739/09/1027390989_0:235:4500:2766_1920x0_80_0_0_be2d0d8bcceabd4bfc9add011fe3058e.jpg
"I congratulate Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Adha. Following the precepts and centuries-old traditions of your ancestors, you widely celebrate this ancient holiday, which calls believers to the origins of Islam and encourages goodness and justice, mercy and piety," Putin said in an address published on the Kremlin's website. Putin noted the participation of Muslim organizations in Russia’s public and cultural life, adding that they devote considerable attention to strengthening family values, educating younger generations in the spirit of patriotism, and implementing socially significant educational and charitable initiatives. The president also said that the work carried out by Muslims in support of defenders of their motherland and their families deserves deep appreciation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/indonesia-clinches-discounted-russian-oil-deal---energy-council-1124195049.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102739/09/1027390989_250:0:4250:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_7131c045f08aa2d38f369bd46ffe4c52.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, kremlin, muslims, islam
russia, vladimir putin, kremlin, muslims, islam
Putin Says Eid al-Adha Calls Believers Back to Origins of Islam, Promotes Mercy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Russian Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, saying the holiday calls believers back to the origins of Islam and promotes mercy and piety.
"I congratulate Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Adha. Following the precepts and centuries-old traditions of your ancestors, you widely celebrate this ancient holiday, which calls believers to the origins of Islam and encourages goodness and justice, mercy and piety," Putin said in an address published on the Kremlin's website.
Putin noted the participation of Muslim organizations in Russia’s public and cultural life, adding that they devote considerable attention to strengthening family values, educating younger generations in the spirit of patriotism, and implementing socially significant educational and charitable initiatives.
The president also said that the work carried out by Muslims in support of defenders of their motherland and their families deserves deep appreciation.
"I wish you health, success, and all the best," Putin said.
Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Kurban Bayram in Turkish, is one of the main Islamic holidays. It is observed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for three days. This year, it begins in the evening of May 26.