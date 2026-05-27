https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/putin-says-eid-al-adha-calls-believers-back-to-origins-of-islam-promotes-mercy-1124195804.html

Putin Says Eid al-Adha Calls Believers Back to Origins of Islam, Promotes Mercy

Putin Says Eid al-Adha Calls Believers Back to Origins of Islam, Promotes Mercy

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated Russian Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, saying the holiday calls believers back to the origins of Islam and promotes mercy and piety.

2026-05-27T09:39+0000

2026-05-27T09:39+0000

2026-05-27T09:39+0000

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"I congratulate Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Adha. Following the precepts and centuries-old traditions of your ancestors, you widely celebrate this ancient holiday, which calls believers to the origins of Islam and encourages goodness and justice, mercy and piety," Putin said in an address published on the Kremlin's website. Putin noted the participation of Muslim organizations in Russia’s public and cultural life, adding that they devote considerable attention to strengthening family values, educating younger generations in the spirit of patriotism, and implementing socially significant educational and charitable initiatives. The president also said that the work carried out by Muslims in support of defenders of their motherland and their families deserves deep appreciation.

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