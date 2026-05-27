https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russia-has-evidence-of-us-funded-bioweapons-program-involving-ukraine---investigative-committee-1124196045.html

Russia Confirms Proof of US-Funded Bioweapons Program Involving Ukraine - Investigative Committee

Russia Confirms Proof of US-Funded Bioweapons Program Involving Ukraine - Investigative Committee

Sputnik International

Russia’s Investigative Committee has obtained evidence of the development of biological weapons of mass destruction involving Ukraine’s Health Ministry and funded by the United States, the agency’s official spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

2026-05-27T09:46+0000

2026-05-27T09:46+0000

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“During an investigation of the criminal case launched in 2022 under Article 355 of the Russian Criminal Code (the development, production and stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction), we obtained data indicating that the US Department of Defense financed the development of biological weapons of mass destruction with the involvement of personnel from Ukraine’s Health Ministry,” she said at the International Security Forum. Petrenko specified that the case concerns the military-biological use of pathogens including the plague, anthrax, brucellosis and tularemia, which are classified as potential biological warfare agents.Russia has repeatedly stated that the US has been funding the development of biological weapons and has placed dozens of its biolabs in Ukraine in violation of international agreements. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Washington had transferred all necessary materials for its biological program from Ukraine after the beginning of the special military operation. In 2022, the Biden administration denied claims by Moscow and Beijing about the presence of US-owned or US-operated chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/ukraine-allowed-construction-of-biolabs-to-draw-us-into-conflict-with-russia---ex-diplomat-1124165594.html

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