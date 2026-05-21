https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/ukraine-allowed-construction-of-biolabs-to-draw-us-into-conflict-with-russia---ex-diplomat-1124165594.html

Ukraine Allowed Construction of Biolabs to Draw US Into Conflict With Russia - Ex-Diplomat

Ukraine Allowed Construction of Biolabs to Draw US Into Conflict With Russia - Ex-Diplomat

Sputnik International

Ukraine's willingness to host American biological laboratories on its territory directly indicates Kiev's desire to involve the United States in a conflict with Russia, former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik.

2026-05-21T09:04+0000

2026-05-21T09:04+0000

2026-05-21T09:04+0000

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"Ukraine's willingness to make itself a hospitable site for dangerous experimentation speaks to Ukraine's keenness to bind the US into Ukraine's military stance vis a vis Russia," Ford said. Ford also attributed the large number of laboratories developing biological weapons in Ukraine to the country's geographic location. Last week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that her team would conduct an investigation into more than 120 US-funded biological laboratories located abroad, including in Ukraine. Gabbard noted that Biden administration lied about the existence of such biolabs and threatened those who tried to tell the truth. Russia has repeatedly stated that the US has been funding the development of biological weapons and has placed dozens of its biological laboratories in Ukraine in violation of international agreements. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Washington had transferred all necessary materials for its biological program from Ukraine after the beginning of the special military operation. In 2022, the Biden administration denied claims by Moscow and Beijing about the presence of US-owned or US-operated chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/us-funded-network-of-high-security-biolabs-in-ukraine-1124133413.html

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joe biden, ukraine, russia, kiev, russian defense ministry, bio-terrorism, biological, biological weapons, biolab, bioweapon