https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russian-forces-liberate-vozdvizhevka-in-zaporozhye-region--1124196201.html

Russian Forces Liberate Vozdvizhevka in Zaporozhye Region

Russian Forces Liberate Vozdvizhevka in Zaporozhye Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-05-27T10:02+0000

2026-05-27T10:02+0000

2026-05-27T10:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye region

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_0:86:2622:1561_1920x0_80_0_0_6e84828a3955e0213e2dd81877e2391b.jpg

"The units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the Vozdvizhevka settlement of the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian Sever battlegroup has established control over the settlement of Granov in the Kharkov region, the statement read.The liberation of Vozdvizhevka and Granov enables Russian forces to establish broader operational footholds, disrupt Ukrainian logistics, and create springboards for further advances into defensive depths. Strikes on military-industrial and energy facilities systematically degrade Ukraine’s war-fighting capacity and resilience.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-forces-liberate-settlements-of-zapselye-and-ryasnoe-in-sumy-region-1124189207.html

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry