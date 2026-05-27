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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russian-forces-liberate-vozdvizhevka-in-zaporozhye-region--1124196201.html
Russian Forces Liberate Vozdvizhevka in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberate Vozdvizhevka in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-05-27T10:02+0000
2026-05-27T10:02+0000
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"The units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the Vozdvizhevka settlement of the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian Sever battlegroup has established control over the settlement of Granov in the Kharkov region, the statement read.The liberation of Vozdvizhevka and Granov enables Russian forces to establish broader operational footholds, disrupt Ukrainian logistics, and create springboards for further advances into defensive depths. Strikes on military-industrial and energy facilities systematically degrade Ukraine’s war-fighting capacity and resilience.
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Russian Forces Liberate Vozdvizhevka in Zaporozhye Region

10:02 GMT 27.05.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the Vozdvizhevka settlement of the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian Sever battlegroup has established control over the settlement of Granov in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 165 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 285 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers were neuralized by the Zapad battlegroup, over 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 60 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed three Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles of the Ukrainian military
Russian armed forces have also carried out strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Military Frees Sumy Region Settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe
Yesterday, 09:57 GMT
The liberation of Vozdvizhevka and Granov enables Russian forces to establish broader operational footholds, disrupt Ukrainian logistics, and create springboards for further advances into defensive depths.
Strikes on military-industrial and energy facilities systematically degrade Ukraine’s war-fighting capacity and resilience.
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