https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/trump-says-would-not-be-comfortable-with-russia-or-china-taking-irans-enriched-uranium-1124200474.html
Trump Says Would Not Be Comfortable With Russia or China Taking Iran's Enriched Uranium
Trump Says Would Not Be Comfortable With Russia or China Taking Iran's Enriched Uranium
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would not be comfortable with Russia or China taking Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
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"No, I would not be comfortable. That would not make me comfortable," Trump told reporters when asked about the possibility. On May 11, Trump said Iranian negotiators believe only the United States and China are capable of removing Iran's nuclear material. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on April 18 it is ready to assist in transferring enriched uranium from Iran, while the issue of the Iranian enriched uranium remains key and painful during talks between Washington and Tehran.On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia is ready to store Iran's enriched nuclear material if Tehran asks to do so as part of a deal with the United States. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/us-draws-up-new-list-of-targets-in-iran-in-case-trump-resumes-strikes---reports-1124195503.html
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donald trump, iran, russia, china, enriched uranium
Trump Says Would Not Be Comfortable With Russia or China Taking Iran's Enriched Uranium
WASHINGTON, May 27 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would not be comfortable with Russia or China taking Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
"No, I would not be comfortable. That would not make me comfortable," Trump told reporters when asked about the possibility.
On May 11, Trump said Iranian negotiators believe only the United States and China are capable of removing Iran's nuclear material.
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on April 18 it is ready to assist in transferring enriched uranium from Iran, while the issue of the Iranian enriched uranium remains key and painful during talks between Washington and Tehran.
On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia is ready to store Iran's enriched nuclear material if Tehran asks to do so as part of a deal with the United States.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.