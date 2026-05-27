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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/trump-says-would-not-be-comfortable-with-russia-or-china-taking-irans-enriched-uranium-1124200474.html
Trump Says Would Not Be Comfortable With Russia or China Taking Iran's Enriched Uranium
Trump Says Would Not Be Comfortable With Russia or China Taking Iran's Enriched Uranium
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would not be comfortable with Russia or China taking Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
2026-05-27T18:34+0000
2026-05-27T18:34+0000
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"No, I would not be comfortable​. That would not make me comfortable," Trump told reporters when asked about the possibility. On May 11, Trump said Iranian negotiators believe only the United States and China are capable of removing Iran's nuclear material. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on April 18 it is ready to assist in transferring enriched uranium from Iran, while the issue of the Iranian enriched uranium remains key and painful during talks between Washington and Tehran.On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia is ready to store Iran's enriched nuclear material if Tehran asks to do so as part of a deal with the United States. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/us-draws-up-new-list-of-targets-in-iran-in-case-trump-resumes-strikes---reports-1124195503.html
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Trump Says Would Not Be Comfortable With Russia or China Taking Iran's Enriched Uranium

18:34 GMT 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of IranThis photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Iran announced on Monday that had started gas injection into a 30-machine cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz complex
This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Iran announced on Monday that had started gas injection into a 30-machine cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
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WASHINGTON, May 27 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would not be comfortable with Russia or China taking Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
"No, I would not be comfortable​. That would not make me comfortable," Trump told reporters when asked about the possibility.
On May 11, Trump said Iranian negotiators believe only the United States and China are capable of removing Iran's nuclear material.
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on April 18 it is ready to assist in transferring enriched uranium from Iran, while the issue of the Iranian enriched uranium remains key and painful during talks between Washington and Tehran.
On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Russia is ready to store Iran's enriched nuclear material if Tehran asks to do so as part of a deal with the United States.
The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Draws Up New List of Targets in Iran in Case Trump Resumes Strikes - Reports
09:20 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.
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