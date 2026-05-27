International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/us-draws-up-new-list-of-targets-in-iran-in-case-trump-resumes-strikes---reports-1124195503.html
US Draws Up New List of Targets in Iran in Case Trump Resumes Strikes - Reports
US Draws Up New List of Targets in Iran in Case Trump Resumes Strikes - Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon has developed a list of additional targets in Iran in case US President Donald Trump decides to resume attacks against the Islamic Republic, but those targets may prove more difficult to locate and strike, NBC News reported, citing US officials and national security experts.
2026-05-27T09:20+0000
2026-05-27T09:20+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
pentagon
us
israel
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9bca55c6f2ef0798283f85e361144d.jpg
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters. On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US and Iran have a good chance of reaching an interim agreement on the nuclear issue. The Iran-US framework agreement, which has not yet been approved by Iran, stipulates Tehran's renunciation of its stockpiles of enriched uranium, The Washington Post reported. An Iranian official clarified to the newspaper that it is not a final nuclear agreement, rather a temporary deal to postpone discussions on the issue until a later date.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/trump-demands-irans-nuclear-dust-be-handed-to-us-or-destroyed-1124187168.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46c0f97cdc3db8763991678b96c2d46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, pentagon, us, israel, iran
donald trump, pentagon, us, israel, iran

US Draws Up New List of Targets in Iran in Case Trump Resumes Strikes - Reports

09:20 GMT 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington
The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon has developed a list of additional targets in Iran in case US President Donald Trump decides to resume attacks against the Islamic Republic, but those targets may prove more difficult to locate and strike, NBC News reported, citing US officials and national security experts.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters.
On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US and Iran have a good chance of reaching an interim agreement on the nuclear issue. The Iran-US framework agreement, which has not yet been approved by Iran, stipulates Tehran's renunciation of its stockpiles of enriched uranium, The Washington Post reported. An Iranian official clarified to the newspaper that it is not a final nuclear agreement, rather a temporary deal to postpone discussions on the issue until a later date.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Demands Iran's 'Nuclear Dust' Be Handed to US or Destroyed
Yesterday, 04:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала