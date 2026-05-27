https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/us-draws-up-new-list-of-targets-in-iran-in-case-trump-resumes-strikes---reports-1124195503.html

US Draws Up New List of Targets in Iran in Case Trump Resumes Strikes - Reports

US Draws Up New List of Targets in Iran in Case Trump Resumes Strikes - Reports

Sputnik International

The Pentagon has developed a list of additional targets in Iran in case US President Donald Trump decides to resume attacks against the Islamic Republic, but those targets may prove more difficult to locate and strike, NBC News reported, citing US officials and national security experts.

2026-05-27T09:20+0000

2026-05-27T09:20+0000

2026-05-27T09:20+0000

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On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian territory, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 7, the US and Iran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough. While no resumption of hostilities has been reported, the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and waters. On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US and Iran have a good chance of reaching an interim agreement on the nuclear issue. The Iran-US framework agreement, which has not yet been approved by Iran, stipulates Tehran's renunciation of its stockpiles of enriched uranium, The Washington Post reported. An Iranian official clarified to the newspaper that it is not a final nuclear agreement, rather a temporary deal to postpone discussions on the issue until a later date.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/trump-demands-irans-nuclear-dust-be-handed-to-us-or-destroyed-1124187168.html

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