https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukrainian-drone-strikes-school-building-in-lpr-days-after-starobelsk-tragedy-1124200755.html
Ukrainian Drone Strikes School Building in LPR Days After Starobelsk Tragedy
Ukrainian Drone Strikes School Building in LPR Days After Starobelsk Tragedy
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian drone has struck a gymnasium building in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), with no injuries reported, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.
2026-05-27T18:53+0000
2026-05-27T18:53+0000
2026-05-27T18:53+0000
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"Enemy drones targeted the Svatovsky [also known as Svatove] municipal district and Severodonetsk [Siverskodonetsk]. As a result of another strike, the building of Svatovskaya Gymnasium No. 7 was damaged. The impact hit the roof," Pasechnik said. There were no children inside the building at the time of the strike, and no one was injured, he added. On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russia-heard-no-western-condemnation-of-ukraines-starobelsk-attack-1124184611.html
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Ukrainian Drone Strikes School Building in LPR Days After Starobelsk Tragedy
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone has struck a gymnasium building in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), with no injuries reported, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.
"Enemy drones targeted the Svatovsky [also known as Svatove] municipal district and Severodonetsk [Siverskodonetsk]. As a result of another strike, the building of Svatovskaya Gymnasium No. 7 was damaged. The impact hit the roof," Pasechnik said.
There were no children inside the building at the time of the strike, and no one was injured, he added.
On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others injured.