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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukrainian-drone-strikes-school-building-in-lpr-days-after-starobelsk-tragedy-1124200755.html
Ukrainian Drone Strikes School Building in LPR Days After Starobelsk Tragedy
Ukrainian Drone Strikes School Building in LPR Days After Starobelsk Tragedy
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian drone has struck a gymnasium building in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), with no injuries reported, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.
2026-05-27T18:53+0000
2026-05-27T18:53+0000
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"Enemy drones targeted the Svatovsky [also known as Svatove] municipal district and Severodonetsk [Siverskodonetsk]. As a result of another strike, the building of Svatovskaya Gymnasium No. 7 was damaged. The impact hit the roof," Pasechnik said. There were no children inside the building at the time of the strike, and no one was injured, he added. On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others injured.
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Ukrainian Drone Strikes School Building in LPR Days After Starobelsk Tragedy

18:53 GMT 27.05.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankForeign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
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LUGANSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone has struck a gymnasium building in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), with no injuries reported, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.
"Enemy drones targeted the Svatovsky [also known as Svatove] municipal district and Severodonetsk [Siverskodonetsk]. As a result of another strike, the building of Svatovskaya Gymnasium No. 7 was damaged. The impact hit the roof," Pasechnik said.
There were no children inside the building at the time of the strike, and no one was injured, he added.
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
World
Russia Heard No Western Condemnation of Ukraine's Starobelsk Attack
25 May, 10:36 GMT
On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others injured.
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