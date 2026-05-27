https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukrainian-forces-cause-8bln-damage-to-new-russian-regions---investigative-committee-1124198449.html
Ukrainian Forces Cause $8Bln Damage to New Russian Regions - Investigative Committee
Ukrainian Forces Cause $8Bln Damage to New Russian Regions - Investigative Committee
Sputnik International
The material damage inflicted by Ukrainian forces on Russia's new regions exceeds 560 billion rubles ($7.8 billion), while damage to border and rear areas amounts to over 140 billion rubles ($2 billion), Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday.
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"The amount of material damage caused by Ukrainian forces on the territory of Russia's new constituent entities currently stands at over 560 billion rubles. In the border and rear regions of the country, it exceeds 140 billion rubles," Petrenko said on the sidelines of the International Security Forum. The spokeswoman added that these sums, established by the Investigative Committee, have been included in criminal case files.
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Ukrainian Forces Cause $8Bln Damage to New Russian Regions - Investigative Committee
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The material damage inflicted by Ukrainian forces on Russia's new regions exceeds 560 billion rubles ($7.8 billion), while damage to border and rear areas amounts to over 140 billion rubles ($2 billion), Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday.
"The amount of material damage caused by Ukrainian forces on the territory of Russia's new constituent entities currently stands at over 560 billion rubles. In the border and rear regions of the country, it exceeds 140 billion rubles," Petrenko said on the sidelines of the International Security Forum.
The spokeswoman added that these sums, established by the Investigative Committee, have been included in criminal case files.
Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 following a coup in Kiev, after 96.77% of the peninsula's population voted in favor of the move in a referendum. The Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, voted in a referendum in September 2022 to join Russia. All four regions were later formally incorporated into Russia.