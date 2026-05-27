https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukrainian-forces-cause-8bln-damage-to-new-russian-regions---investigative-committee-1124198449.html

Ukrainian Forces Cause $8Bln Damage to New Russian Regions - Investigative Committee

Ukrainian Forces Cause $8Bln Damage to New Russian Regions - Investigative Committee

Sputnik International

The material damage inflicted by Ukrainian forces on Russia's new regions exceeds 560 billion rubles ($7.8 billion), while damage to border and rear areas amounts to over 140 billion rubles ($2 billion), Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday.

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2026-05-27T14:05+0000

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"The amount of material damage caused by Ukrainian forces on the territory of Russia's new constituent entities currently stands at over 560 billion rubles. In the border and rear regions of the country, it exceeds 140 billion rubles," Petrenko said on the sidelines of the International Security Forum. The spokeswoman added that these sums, established by the Investigative Committee, have been included in criminal case files.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russian-forces-liberate-vozdvizhevka-in-zaporozhye-region--1124196201.html

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