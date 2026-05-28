https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/global-minds-from-11-nations-to-meet-in-st-petersburg-for-valdai-club-events--1124204594.html

Global Minds From 11 Nations to Meet in St. Petersburg for Valdai Club Events

Global Minds From 11 Nations to Meet in St. Petersburg for Valdai Club Events

Sputnik International

More than 50 experts from 11 countries will take part in events organized by the International Discussion Club “Valdai” in St. Petersburg, scheduled from May 31 to June 4, the Valdai Club announced.

2026-05-28T11:07+0000

2026-05-28T11:07+0000

2026-05-28T11:49+0000

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valdai

kaspersky lab

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

valdai discussion club

russia

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“Participants will include over 50 experts from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, India, China, Colombia, South Korea, Russia, Serbia, Turkiye, and Japan,” the think tank said.The program features the club's III Youth Conference (May 31–June 1), the Valdai Expert Dialogue (June 2), and the traditional Valdai session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 4.Participants in the SPIEF session will include former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Assistant to the Egyptian Prime Minister Osama El-Gohari, Kaspersky Lab CEO Evgeny Kaspersky, and other key figures, the Valdai Club said.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will run from June 3 to June 6, 2026, with Sputnik serving as its official news partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/western-businesses-submitting-applications-to-attend-spief--russian-foreign-ministry-1124165746.html

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