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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/global-minds-from-11-nations-to-meet-in-st-petersburg-for-valdai-club-events--1124204594.html
Global Minds From 11 Nations to Meet in St. Petersburg for Valdai Club Events
Global Minds From 11 Nations to Meet in St. Petersburg for Valdai Club Events
Sputnik International
More than 50 experts from 11 countries will take part in events organized by the International Discussion Club “Valdai” in St. Petersburg, scheduled from May 31 to June 4, the Valdai Club announced.
2026-05-28T11:07+0000
2026-05-28T11:49+0000
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“Participants will include over 50 experts from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, India, China, Colombia, South Korea, Russia, Serbia, Turkiye, and Japan,” the think tank said.The program features the club's III Youth Conference (May 31–June 1), the Valdai Expert Dialogue (June 2), and the traditional Valdai session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 4.Participants in the SPIEF session will include former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Assistant to the Egyptian Prime Minister Osama El-Gohari, Kaspersky Lab CEO Evgeny Kaspersky, and other key figures, the Valdai Club said.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will run from June 3 to June 6, 2026, with Sputnik serving as its official news partner.
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Global Minds From 11 Nations to Meet in St. Petersburg for Valdai Club Events

11:07 GMT 28.05.2026 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 28.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankConference of the Valdai International Discussion Club
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More than 50 thought leaders and accredited professionals representing 11 countries will gather in St. Petersburg from May 31 to June 4 for the Valdai Club's events, organizers announced.
“Participants will include over 50 experts from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, India, China, Colombia, South Korea, Russia, Serbia, Turkiye, and Japan,” the think tank said.
The program features the club's III Youth Conference (May 31–June 1), the Valdai Expert Dialogue (June 2), and the traditional Valdai session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 4.
Participants in the SPIEF session will include former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Assistant to the Egyptian Prime Minister Osama El-Gohari, Kaspersky Lab CEO Evgeny Kaspersky, and other key figures, the Valdai Club said.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will run from June 3 to June 6, 2026, with Sputnik serving as its official news partner.
St. Petersburg. A woman walks by the logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023 at the Expo Forum Convention and Exhibition Center in the run-up to the Forum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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