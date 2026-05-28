https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/human-rights-collapse-in-ukraine-under-neo-nazi-regime--russian-mfa-1124201376.html

Human Rights Collapse in Ukraine Under Neo-Nazi Regime — Russian MFA

Human Rights Collapse in Ukraine Under Neo-Nazi Regime — Russian MFA

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a 2026 report on the human rights situation in Ukraine, stating that the situation has “seriously degraded” under the open neo-Nazi regime in Kiev.

2026-05-28T04:27+0000

2026-05-28T04:27+0000

2026-05-28T04:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Western sponsors continue to ignore and justify the crimes of the ruling clique in Kiev, while pumping money and weapons into Ukraine despite massive corruption.Key points from the report:The report concludes that Kiev is destroying Ukraine’s real historical memory while denying everything connected with Russia — and that is exactly why the West continues to sponsor and justify it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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stepan bandera, russian foreign ministry, nazism, nazi, ukraine, russia, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, church, ukrainian orthodox church (uoc), human rights, human rights violations