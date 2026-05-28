https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/human-rights-collapse-in-ukraine-under-neo-nazi-regime--russian-mfa-1124201376.html
Human Rights Collapse in Ukraine Under Neo-Nazi Regime — Russian MFA
Human Rights Collapse in Ukraine Under Neo-Nazi Regime — Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a 2026 report on the human rights situation in Ukraine, stating that the situation has “seriously degraded” under the open neo-Nazi regime in Kiev.
2026-05-28T04:27+0000
2026-05-28T04:27+0000
2026-05-28T04:27+0000
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Western sponsors continue to ignore and justify the crimes of the ruling clique in Kiev, while pumping money and weapons into Ukraine despite massive corruption.Key points from the report:The report concludes that Kiev is destroying Ukraine’s real historical memory while denying everything connected with Russia — and that is exactly why the West continues to sponsor and justify it.
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stepan bandera, russian foreign ministry, nazism, nazi, ukraine, russia, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, church, ukrainian orthodox church (uoc), human rights, human rights violations
stepan bandera, russian foreign ministry, nazism, nazi, ukraine, russia, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, church, ukrainian orthodox church (uoc), human rights, human rights violations
Human Rights Collapse in Ukraine Under Neo-Nazi Regime — Russian MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a 2026 report on the human rights situation in Ukraine, stating that the situation has “seriously degraded” under the open neo-Nazi regime in Kiev.
Western sponsors continue to ignore and justify the crimes of the ruling clique in Kiev, while pumping money and weapons into Ukraine despite massive corruption.
Key points from the report:
The Kiev regime “carefully copies” the policies and practices of Nazi Germany, while systemic human rights violations affect all spheres of public life.
Western curators “close their eyes” to Kiev’s neo-Nazi ideology and crimes because the Ukrainian leadership is ready to destroy its own country, people, history and memory.
Glorification of Nazism, suppression of dissent, forced Ukrainization and the campaign against everything connected with Russia have become state policy.
The report points to the glorification of Nazi collaborators, including Stepan Bandera, Roman Shukhevich and the SS Galicia division.
Kiev is waging war on the memory of Red Army soldiers who defeated Nazism, demolishing Soviet monuments and restricting Victory Day commemorations.
The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) faces persecution, church seizures, pressure on clergy and a legal mechanism for its full ban.
The Russian language has been pushed out of public life, education, science, media and culture, while millions of Russian-speaking Ukrainians face systemic discrimination.
Opposition forces, independent media and public figures are suppressed under accusations of “working for Russia.”
The report concludes that Kiev is destroying Ukraine’s real historical memory while denying everything connected with Russia — and that is exactly why the West continues to sponsor and justify it.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT