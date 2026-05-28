https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/russia-us-initiative-on-ukraine-stalling-due-to-kievs-desire-for-escalation---shoigu-1124204320.html

Russia-US Initiative on Ukraine Stalling Due to Kiev's Desire for Escalation - Shoigu

Russia-US Initiative on Ukraine Stalling Due to Kiev's Desire for Escalation - Shoigu

Sputnik International

The Russia-US peace initiative on Ukraine is stalling, primarily due to Kiev's complete lack of will for peace and constant desire for escalation, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

2026-05-28T09:58+0000

2026-05-28T09:58+0000

2026-05-28T09:58+0000

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"Unfortunately, the Russian-American peace initiative is stalling. The main obstacle to its implementation remains the Kiev regime's complete lack of political will for peace and constant desire for escalation," Shoigu said at an informal meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils within the framework of the first International Security Forum. Kiev does not want peace because it would have to answer for the consequences of its anti-Russian adventure, including the demographic crisis in Ukraine, Shoigu said. Ukraine's budget depends solely on Western aid, Shoigu also said. "And no one will allocate money without a war. This must be clearly understood," he added. Ukraine's trade deficit was nearly $45 billion in 2025 and exceeded $13 billion in the first quarter of 2026, Shoigu said. Ukraine's public debt has exceeded 100% of GDP and topped $215 billion, he said, adding that it was unclear how Kiev would repay its debts.

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ukraine, sergei shoigu, kiev, peace process, peace talks, russia