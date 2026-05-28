https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/us-sanctions-irans-persian-gulf-strait-authority-1124201246.html

US Sanctions Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority

US Sanctions Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority

Sputnik International

The US Department of the Treasury said it has imposed sanctions on Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body created to review passage requests through the Strait of Hormuz.

2026-05-28T04:23+0000

2026-05-28T04:23+0000

2026-05-28T04:23+0000

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The US labeled the authority an Iranian “scheme” of “maritime extortion,” claiming it is linked to the IRGC and warning that companies or vessels cooperating with it may face sanctions risk.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would continue tightening what he called a “financial stranglehold” on Iran.The press release also warned against payments or cooperation connected to passage through the Strait, including tolls, digital assets, swaps or other in-kind arrangements.The move comes as the US fails to subjugate Iran with unhinged threats, outright military aggression and ceasefire violations. Nonetheless, the US continues expanding its sanctions campaign while claiming to negotiate with Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/iran-to-continue-managing-persian-gulf-hormuz-strait-without-us-presence---supreme-leader-1124064779.html

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