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US Sanctions Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority
US Sanctions Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority
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The US Department of the Treasury said it has imposed sanctions on Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body created to review passage requests through the Strait of Hormuz.
2026-05-28T04:23+0000
2026-05-28T04:23+0000
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The US labeled the authority an Iranian “scheme” of “maritime extortion,” claiming it is linked to the IRGC and warning that companies or vessels cooperating with it may face sanctions risk.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would continue tightening what he called a “financial stranglehold” on Iran.The press release also warned against payments or cooperation connected to passage through the Strait, including tolls, digital assets, swaps or other in-kind arrangements.The move comes as the US fails to subjugate Iran with unhinged threats, outright military aggression and ceasefire violations. Nonetheless, the US continues expanding its sanctions campaign while claiming to negotiate with Iran.
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US Sanctions Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority

04:23 GMT 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The US Department of the Treasury said it has imposed sanctions on Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a body created to review passage requests through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US labeled the authority an Iranian “scheme” of “maritime extortion,” claiming it is linked to the IRGC and warning that companies or vessels cooperating with it may face sanctions risk.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would continue tightening what he called a “financial stranglehold” on Iran.
“Through Economic Fury, the United States has imposed a financial stranglehold on the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” Bessent said.
The press release also warned against payments or cooperation connected to passage through the Strait, including tolls, digital assets, swaps or other in-kind arrangements.

The move comes as the US fails to subjugate Iran with unhinged threats, outright military aggression and ceasefire violations. Nonetheless, the US continues expanding its sanctions campaign while claiming to negotiate with Iran.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
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Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader
30 April, 10:55 GMT
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