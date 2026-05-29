https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/gaza-strip-joins-sputnikpro-1124212807.html

Gaza Strip Joins SputnikPro

Gaza Strip Joins SputnikPro

Sputnik International

Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Broadcaster has held its first SputnikPro workshop for students at Al-Azhar University in Gaza.

2026-05-29T19:23+0000

2026-05-29T19:23+0000

2026-05-29T19:42+0000

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Acting Head of Sputnik’s Arabic Editorial Department Karina Mhanna and Chief Editor of Sputnik Arabic Wasim Suliman addressed students and faculty members, speaking about the use of artificial intelligence by an international news agency in the context of digital transformation.The event opened with welcoming remarks by Dr. Tamer Abu Foul, Vice Dean for Quality Assurance and Strategic Planning at Al-Azhar University in Gaza. He noted that students of the Faculty of Media Technology in Gaza face exceptional challenges due to the difficult circumstances affecting education, communications, and access to modern learning opportunities.During the workshop, the speakers presented practical case studies demonstrating the use of artificial intelligence in the work of news agencies, including news production, data analysis, multimedia content creation, and information verification tools. Special attention was given to issues of professional ethics, accuracy, and media responsibility in an era of digital platforms and rapidly spreading information.Karina Mhanna, Acting Head of Sputnik’s Arabic Editorial Department, expressed hope that the series of seminars organized under the SputnikPro project would provide participants with practical knowledge on the application of AI technologies in journalism and become an important step toward expanding cooperation with Gaza.In his presentation, Wasim Suliman, Chief Editor of Sputnik Arabic, emphasized that the agency’s mission is not merely to adapt to technological changes but also to develop its own AI solutions that help shape the future of the industry and set new standards of quality.Al-Azhar University in Gaza is one of Palestine’s leading higher education institutions, founded in 1991. The university offers programs across a wide range of disciplines, including journalism, media, and digital communications, and plays an important role in the development of the educational environment in the Gaza Strip.SputnikPro is a project of the international news agency and radio Sputnik designed for journalists, students of media-related universities, press office employees, and media managers. The initiative aims to facilitate the exchange of experience and strengthen professional ties with international colleagues. Its sessions are led by Sputnik media executives and invited experts and cover various aspects of journalism, including multimedia content production, social media work, and the development of digital media.Since 2018, SputnikPro’s in-person events have been held in dozens of countries, while its online sessions have reached a broad international audience. The total number of SputnikPro participants has exceeded 15,000.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/sputnikpro-maintains-engagement-with-new-era-university-1124151338.html

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