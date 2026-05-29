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Iran Says Nuclear Deal Depends on US Ending Excessive Demands
Iran Says Nuclear Deal Depends on US Ending Excessive Demands
Sputnik International
Iran's final agreement with the United States depends on Washington abandoning excessive demands and contradictory actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, citing the country's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi.
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"Explaining the situation around the diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, the minister noted that reaching a final agreement depends on the US' ending its excessive demands and abandoning contradictory positions," the statement issued following Araghchi's phone talk with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that key issues concerning Iran's nuclear program and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz had not yet been resolved, although Washington and Tehran had already reached an agreement on other, less important points. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal. The blockade remains in place.
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Iran Says Nuclear Deal Depends on US Ending Excessive Demands

19:02 GMT 29.05.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankWorld cities. Tehran
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's final agreement with the United States depends on Washington abandoning excessive demands and contradictory actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, citing the country's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi.
"Explaining the situation around the diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, the minister noted that reaching a final agreement depends on the US' ending its excessive demands and abandoning contradictory positions," the statement issued following Araghchi's phone talk with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.
US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that key issues concerning Iran's nuclear program and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz had not yet been resolved, although Washington and Tehran had already reached an agreement on other, less important points.
Black smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $95Bln - Tracking Data
09:17 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal. The blockade remains in place.
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