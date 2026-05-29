https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/iran-says-nuclear-deal-depends-on-us-ending-excessive-demands-1124212672.html

Iran Says Nuclear Deal Depends on US Ending Excessive Demands

Iran Says Nuclear Deal Depends on US Ending Excessive Demands

Sputnik International

Iran's final agreement with the United States depends on Washington abandoning excessive demands and contradictory actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, citing the country's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi.

2026-05-29T19:02+0000

2026-05-29T19:02+0000

2026-05-29T19:02+0000

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"Explaining the situation around the diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, the minister noted that reaching a final agreement depends on the US' ending its excessive demands and abandoning contradictory positions," the statement issued following Araghchi's phone talk with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that key issues concerning Iran's nuclear program and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz had not yet been resolved, although Washington and Tehran had already reached an agreement on other, less important points. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal. The blockade remains in place.

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