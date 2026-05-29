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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/us-spending-on-operation-against-iran-exceeds-95bln---tracking-data-1124208114.html
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $95Bln - Tracking Data
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $95Bln - Tracking Data
Sputnik International
The United States has already spent more than $95 billion on its military operation against Iran, despite the announced ceasefire, data on the Iran War Cost Tracker showed on Friday.
2026-05-29T09:17+0000
2026-05-29T09:17+0000
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According to the portal, which updates in real time, by the 89th day since the start of the Middle East conflict, the US had spent over $95 billion. The resource calculates funds needed for personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. Its methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress stating that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent costs expected to run at $1 billion per day. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/iran-strikes-us-airbase-in-response-to-bandar-abbas-attack--irgc-1124200950.html
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US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $95Bln - Tracking Data

09:17 GMT 29.05.2026
© SputnikBlack smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot
Black smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has already spent more than $95 billion on its military operation against Iran, despite the announced ceasefire, data on the Iran War Cost Tracker showed on Friday.
According to the portal, which updates in real time, by the 89th day since the start of the Middle East conflict, the US had spent over $95 billion.
The resource calculates funds needed for personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. Its methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress stating that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent costs expected to run at $1 billion per day.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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