https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/us-spending-on-operation-against-iran-exceeds-95bln---tracking-data-1124208114.html
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $95Bln - Tracking Data
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $95Bln - Tracking Data
Sputnik International
The United States has already spent more than $95 billion on its military operation against Iran, despite the announced ceasefire, data on the Iran War Cost Tracker showed on Friday.
2026-05-29T09:17+0000
2026-05-29T09:17+0000
2026-05-29T09:17+0000
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According to the portal, which updates in real time, by the 89th day since the start of the Middle East conflict, the US had spent over $95 billion. The resource calculates funds needed for personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. Its methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress stating that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent costs expected to run at $1 billion per day. On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/iran-strikes-us-airbase-in-response-to-bandar-abbas-attack--irgc-1124200950.html
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middle east, iran, tehran, pentagon, us, israel, budget, military budget, defense budget
US Spending on Operation Against Iran Exceeds $95Bln - Tracking Data
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has already spent more than $95 billion on its military operation against Iran, despite the announced ceasefire, data on the Iran War Cost Tracker showed on Friday.
According to the portal, which updates in real time, by the 89th day since the start of the Middle East conflict, the US had spent over $95 billion.
The resource calculates funds needed for personnel, ships deployed to the region, and other related expenses. Its methodology is based on a Pentagon report to Congress stating that the first six days cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent costs expected to run at $1 billion per day.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes
on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.