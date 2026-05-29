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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/iran-shoots-down-hostile-aircraft-near-bushehr--reports-1124207436.html
Iran Shoots Down Hostile Aircraft Near Bushehr — Reports
Iran Shoots Down Hostile Aircraft Near Bushehr — Reports
Sputnik International
Iranian air defenses shot down a hostile aircraft near Bushehr, Iranian media reported, citing the governor of Jam.
2026-05-29T04:52+0000
2026-05-29T04:52+0000
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Tasnim, citing a military source, said Iran had tracked a US drone near Bushehr and fired an air defense missile toward it.Fars also reported that Iran’s integrated air defense system near Jam and Kangan targeted a hostile aircraft over the waters of the Persian Gulf.The explosion heard in Jam was caused by air defenses countering hostile aircraft.
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Iran Shoots Down Hostile Aircraft Near Bushehr — Reports

04:52 GMT 29.05.2026
© AP Photo / Amir KholousiA long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran.
A long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi
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Iranian air defenses shot down a hostile aircraft near Bushehr, Iranian media reported, citing the governor of Jam.
Tasnim, citing a military source, said Iran had tracked a US drone near Bushehr and fired an air defense missile toward it.
Fars also reported that Iran’s integrated air defense system near Jam and Kangan targeted a hostile aircraft over the waters of the Persian Gulf.

The explosion heard in Jam was caused by air defenses countering hostile aircraft.
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