https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/iran-shoots-down-hostile-aircraft-near-bushehr--reports-1124207436.html

Iran Shoots Down Hostile Aircraft Near Bushehr — Reports

Iran Shoots Down Hostile Aircraft Near Bushehr — Reports

Sputnik International

Iranian air defenses shot down a hostile aircraft near Bushehr, Iranian media reported, citing the governor of Jam.

2026-05-29T04:52+0000

2026-05-29T04:52+0000

2026-05-29T04:52+0000

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Tasnim, citing a military source, said Iran had tracked a US drone near Bushehr and fired an air defense missile toward it.Fars also reported that Iran’s integrated air defense system near Jam and Kangan targeted a hostile aircraft over the waters of the Persian Gulf.The explosion heard in Jam was caused by air defenses countering hostile aircraft.

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