https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/iran-shoots-down-hostile-aircraft-near-bushehr--reports-1124207436.html
Iran Shoots Down Hostile Aircraft Near Bushehr — Reports
Iran Shoots Down Hostile Aircraft Near Bushehr — Reports
Sputnik International
Iranian air defenses shot down a hostile aircraft near Bushehr, Iranian media reported, citing the governor of Jam.
2026-05-29T04:52+0000
2026-05-29T04:52+0000
2026-05-29T04:52+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
persian gulf
middle east
drone
drone attack
air defense
us-iran relations
iran-israel row
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab542a6cd06ff86ef70172fedf026ce8.jpg
Tasnim, citing a military source, said Iran had tracked a US drone near Bushehr and fired an air defense missile toward it.Fars also reported that Iran’s integrated air defense system near Jam and Kangan targeted a hostile aircraft over the waters of the Persian Gulf.The explosion heard in Jam was caused by air defenses countering hostile aircraft.
iran
persian gulf
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230856_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68987336f36635d5f0a8524aca561eb9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, persian gulf, middle east, drone, drone attack, air defense, us-iran relations, iran-israel row, us
iran, persian gulf, middle east, drone, drone attack, air defense, us-iran relations, iran-israel row, us
Iran Shoots Down Hostile Aircraft Near Bushehr — Reports
Iranian air defenses shot down a hostile aircraft near Bushehr, Iranian media reported, citing the governor of Jam.
Tasnim, citing a military source, said Iran had tracked a US drone near Bushehr and fired an air defense missile toward it.
Fars also reported that Iran’s integrated air defense system near Jam and Kangan targeted a hostile aircraft over the waters of the Persian Gulf.
The explosion heard in Jam was caused by air defenses countering hostile aircraft.