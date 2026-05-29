https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/no-one-has-done-more-sanctions-on-russian-oil-than-trump-administration--bessent-1124207555.html

'No One Has Done More Sanctions' on Russian Oil Than Trump Administration — Bessent

'No One Has Done More Sanctions' on Russian Oil Than Trump Administration — Bessent

Sputnik International

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration has imposed the toughest sanctions on Russian oil, singling out measures against Lukoil and Rosneft.

2026-05-29T04:56+0000

2026-05-29T04:56+0000

2026-05-29T04:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donald trump

russia

ukraine

lukoil

rosneft

treasury

us hegemony

sanctions

western sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122079477_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_40d39147ed43e8c4cdc10ba5f187fa1f.jpg

The US imposed sanctions on the Russian oil majors on October 22, claiming the measures were aimed at supporting Trump’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.Russia has rejected the pressure. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the restrictions would not affect Russia, as the country had adapted to economic pressure.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said in May 2026 that the US is trying to push Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft out of international business through sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/us-imposes-sanctions-on-russian-companies-lukoil-and-rosneft--treasury-1123002288.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, russia, ukraine, lukoil, rosneft, treasury, us hegemony, sanctions, western sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, us sanctions, oil, oil trade, russian oil shipments, oil exports