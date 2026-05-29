https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/no-one-has-done-more-sanctions-on-russian-oil-than-trump-administration--bessent-1124207555.html
'No One Has Done More Sanctions' on Russian Oil Than Trump Administration — Bessent
'No One Has Done More Sanctions' on Russian Oil Than Trump Administration — Bessent
Sputnik International
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration has imposed the toughest sanctions on Russian oil, singling out measures against Lukoil and Rosneft.
2026-05-29T04:56+0000
2026-05-29T04:56+0000
2026-05-29T04:56+0000
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The US imposed sanctions on the Russian oil majors on October 22, claiming the measures were aimed at supporting Trump’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.Russia has rejected the pressure. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the restrictions would not affect Russia, as the country had adapted to economic pressure.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said in May 2026 that the US is trying to push Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft out of international business through sanctions.
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'No One Has Done More Sanctions' on Russian Oil Than Trump Administration — Bessent
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration has imposed the toughest sanctions on Russian oil, singling out measures against Lukoil and Rosneft.
The US imposed sanctions on the Russian oil majors on October 22, claiming the measures were aimed at supporting Trump’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia has rejected the pressure. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the restrictions would not affect Russia, as the country had adapted to economic pressure.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said in May 2026 that the US is trying to push Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft out of international business through sanctions.
23 October 2025, 03:14 GMT