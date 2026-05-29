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'No One Has Done More Sanctions' on Russian Oil Than Trump Administration — Bessent
'No One Has Done More Sanctions' on Russian Oil Than Trump Administration — Bessent
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration has imposed the toughest sanctions on Russian oil, singling out measures against Lukoil and Rosneft.
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The US imposed sanctions on the Russian oil majors on October 22, claiming the measures were aimed at supporting Trump’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.Russia has rejected the pressure. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the restrictions would not affect Russia, as the country had adapted to economic pressure.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said in May 2026 that the US is trying to push Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft out of international business through sanctions.
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'No One Has Done More Sanctions' on Russian Oil Than Trump Administration — Bessent

04:56 GMT 29.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, oversight hearing of the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration has imposed the toughest sanctions on Russian oil, singling out measures against Lukoil and Rosneft.
The US imposed sanctions on the Russian oil majors on October 22, claiming the measures were aimed at supporting Trump’s efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has rejected the pressure. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the restrictions would not affect Russia, as the country had adapted to economic pressure.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said in May 2026 that the US is trying to push Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft out of international business through sanctions.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Companies Lukoil and Rosneft — Treasury
23 October 2025, 03:14 GMT
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