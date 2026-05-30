https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/experts-assessing-damage-from-ukrainian-strike-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---znpp-1124219506.html

Experts Assessing Damage From Ukrainian Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - ZNPP

Experts Assessing Damage From Ukrainian Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - ZNPP

Sputnik International

Specialists began assessing damage dealt by a Ukrainian drone strike to the turbine hall of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 6, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.

2026-05-30T17:55+0000

2026-05-30T17:55+0000

2026-05-30T17:55+0000

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Ukrainian drone attacks create additional risks for the nuclear plant's infrastructure and those who ensure its safe operation on the ground, she warned. Earlier in the day, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall building of Unit 6 and detonated. There were no casualties or critical damage to key equipment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/ukraine-combat-drone-hits-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-energy-bloc---rosatom-ceo-1124215223.html

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