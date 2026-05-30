https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/experts-assessing-damage-from-ukrainian-strike-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---znpp-1124219506.html
Experts Assessing Damage From Ukrainian Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - ZNPP
Experts Assessing Damage From Ukrainian Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - ZNPP
Sputnik International
Specialists began assessing damage dealt by a Ukrainian drone strike to the turbine hall of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 6, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
2026-05-30T17:55+0000
2026-05-30T17:55+0000
2026-05-30T17:55+0000
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Ukrainian drone attacks create additional risks for the nuclear plant's infrastructure and those who ensure its safe operation on the ground, she warned. Earlier in the day, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall building of Unit 6 and detonated. There were no casualties or critical damage to key equipment.
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Experts Assessing Damage From Ukrainian Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant - ZNPP
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Specialists began assessing damage dealt by a Ukrainian drone strike to the turbine hall of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 6, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
"Damage assessment has begun. Fortunately, it is minor from the perspective of operational safety," Yashina said.
Ukrainian drone attacks create additional risks for the nuclear plant's infrastructure and those who ensure its safe operation on the ground, she warned.
Earlier in the day, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall building of Unit 6 and detonated. There were no casualties or critical damage to key equipment.