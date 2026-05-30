https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/ukraine-combat-drone-hits-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-energy-bloc---rosatom-ceo-1124215223.html
Ukraine Combat Drone Hits Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Energy Bloc - Rosatom CEO
Ukraine Combat Drone Hits Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Energy Bloc - Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall building of Zaporozhye NPP energy bloc 6 on Saturday and exploded, CEO Alexey Likhachev has said.
2026-05-30T15:24+0000
2026-05-30T15:24+0000
2026-05-30T15:28+0000
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"Today, during the day, a Ukrainian kamikaze combat drone struck the turbine hall building of energy unit 6, followed by a detonation," he said. The main equipment was not damaged in the explosion, but a hole was created in the turbine hall's wall, Likhachev added.Rosatom's chief slammed the Ukrainian attack on the nuclear power plant in the Zaporozhye Region as crossing "not just red lines, but the boundaries of common sense."The Ukrainian drone striking the turbine island of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the first targeted attack on the plant's main equipment, Likhachev said."The entire international community can be congratulated on the occasion, so to speak. This is the first targeted attack on the main equipment of a nuclear power plant that resulted in a pass-through explosion and damage to the turbine island building," Likhachev said in a statement.The drone was controlled via fiber optics, which completely rules out the possibility of an accidental hit, the Rosatom CEO added.
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alexei likhachev, ukraine, zaporozhye npp, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, russia
alexei likhachev, ukraine, zaporozhye npp, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare, russia
Ukraine Combat Drone Hits Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Energy Bloc - Rosatom CEO
15:24 GMT 30.05.2026 (Updated: 15:28 GMT 30.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall building of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant energy bloc 6 on Saturday and exploded, CEO Alexey Likhachev has said.
"Today, during the day, a Ukrainian kamikaze combat drone struck the turbine hall building of energy unit 6, followed by a detonation," he said.
The main equipment was not damaged in the explosion, but a hole was created in the turbine hall's wall, Likhachev added.
"It seems many are not taking attacks on nuclear power plants seriously. But today we went one step closer to an incident that would likely affect even those living far outside of Russia and Ukraine, who still think they are completely safe," Likhachev said.
Rosatom's chief slammed the Ukrainian attack on the nuclear power plant in the Zaporozhye Region as crossing "not just red lines, but the boundaries of common sense."
The Ukrainian drone striking the turbine island of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the first targeted attack on the plant's main equipment, Likhachev said.
"The entire international community can be congratulated on the occasion, so to speak. This is the first targeted attack on the main equipment of a nuclear power plant that resulted in a pass-through explosion and damage to the turbine island building," Likhachev said in a statement.
The drone was controlled via fiber optics, which completely rules out the possibility of an accidental hit, the Rosatom CEO added.