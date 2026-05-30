https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/morocco-emerges-as-chinas-critical-green-industry-partner-1124214382.html

Morocco Emerges as China's Critical Green Industry Partner

Morocco Emerges as China's Critical Green Industry Partner

Sputnik International

Since joining China’s Belt and Road in 2017, Morocco has pulled in major Chinese investments across renewable energy, battery manufacturing, and EV supply chains – including the giant Noor solar complex, according to a new report by the Stimson Centre think tank.

2026-05-30T11:06+0000

2026-05-30T11:06+0000

2026-05-30T11:06+0000

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While Washington and Brussels scramble to block Chinese supply chains, Beijing is quietly building a backdoor to Europe through North Africa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/china-ready-to-introduce-zero-tariffs-on-african-goods---president-xi-1123041278.html

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morocco, china, green, industry, auto, supply chain, expansion, green energy, green technologies