https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/morocco-emerges-as-chinas-critical-green-industry-partner-1124214382.html
Morocco Emerges as China's Critical Green Industry Partner
Morocco Emerges as China's Critical Green Industry Partner
Sputnik International
Since joining China’s Belt and Road in 2017, Morocco has pulled in major Chinese investments across renewable energy, battery manufacturing, and EV supply chains – including the giant Noor solar complex, according to a new report by the Stimson Centre think tank.
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While Washington and Brussels scramble to block Chinese supply chains, Beijing is quietly building a backdoor to Europe through North Africa.
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morocco, china, green, industry, auto, supply chain, expansion, green energy, green technologies
morocco, china, green, industry, auto, supply chain, expansion, green energy, green technologies
Morocco Emerges as China's Critical Green Industry Partner
Since joining China’s Belt and Road in 2017, Morocco has pulled in major Chinese investments across renewable energy, battery manufacturing, and EV supply chains – including the giant Noor solar complex, according to a new report by the Stimson Centre think tank.
Morocco holds some of the world’s largest phosphate reserves (critical for batteries), a developed auto sector, and sits right next to European markets – a manufacturing dream for Chinese firms.
Industrial hubs like Tanger Tech City near Africa’s biggest port give Chinese exporters logistics and connectivity as global supply chains fragment.
With Middle East conflicts disrupting trade routes and energy security, Morocco
offers political stability – a low-risk platform for China’s green tech expansion.
While Washington and Brussels scramble to block Chinese supply chains, Beijing is quietly building a backdoor to Europe through North Africa.
31 October 2025, 04:35 GMT