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Morocco Emerges as China's Critical Green Industry Partner
Morocco Emerges as China's Critical Green Industry Partner
Sputnik International
Since joining China’s Belt and Road in 2017, Morocco has pulled in major Chinese investments across renewable energy, battery manufacturing, and EV supply chains – including the giant Noor solar complex, according to a new report by the Stimson Centre think tank.
2026-05-30T11:06+0000
2026-05-30T11:06+0000
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While Washington and Brussels scramble to block Chinese supply chains, Beijing is quietly building a backdoor to Europe through North Africa.
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Morocco Emerges as China's Critical Green Industry Partner

11:06 GMT 30.05.2026
© AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar An aerial view of a solar power plant in Ouarzazate, central Morocco on Feb.4, 2016. Renewable energy's potential across the African continent remains largely untapped, according to a new report in April 2022 by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
An aerial view of a solar power plant in Ouarzazate, central Morocco on Feb.4, 2016. Renewable energy's potential across the African continent remains largely untapped, according to a new report in April 2022 by the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
© AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar
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Since joining China’s Belt and Road in 2017, Morocco has pulled in major Chinese investments across renewable energy, battery manufacturing, and EV supply chains – including the giant Noor solar complex, according to a new report by the Stimson Centre think tank.
Morocco holds some of the world’s largest phosphate reserves (critical for batteries), a developed auto sector, and sits right next to European markets – a manufacturing dream for Chinese firms.
Industrial hubs like Tanger Tech City near Africa’s biggest port give Chinese exporters logistics and connectivity as global supply chains fragment.
With Middle East conflicts disrupting trade routes and energy security, Morocco offers political stability – a low-risk platform for China’s green tech expansion.
While Washington and Brussels scramble to block Chinese supply chains, Beijing is quietly building a backdoor to Europe through North Africa.
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam at the Office of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi Monday, April 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
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