https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/neocolonialisms-destructive-grip-1124215575.html

Neocolonialism’s Destructive Grip

Neocolonialism’s Destructive Grip

Sputnik International

Western countries are trying to cling to their dominance through neocolonial methods while turning a blind eye to the emergence of a multipolar world. Leaders from many nations have repeatedly stressed that neocolonialism has no place in a multipolar order, because it contradicts the principles of equality, sovereignty, and the fair distribution of resources.

2026-05-30T16:51+0000

2026-05-30T16:51+0000

2026-05-30T16:51+0000

world

nicolas maduro

king charles iii

russia

france

iran

european union (eu)

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1e/1124215552_0:0:833:469_1920x0_80_0_0_f0f657b8215bf3f0cbcc615430a9fee9.jpg

1. Russia’s Historical Role in the Decolonization ProcessRussia has historically been an ally of populations fighting for liberation. The Soviet Union backed national liberation movements and pushed for enshrining the principle of peoples’ self-determination in the UN Charter. In 1960, at the USSR’s initiative, the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples was adopted.The Soviet Union extended support to Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, and many other nations, building industrial facilities and training specialists. By the 1980s, the Soviet Union had educated and professionally trained close to half a million Africans.Russia has consistently defended the principles of:Russia "resolutely rejects neocolonialism" and is contributing towards building a multipolar world order.2. Two Contrasting Models: Russia vs. Western ColonialismThe United States progressed from exterminating Native American civilizations into a colonial system built around territories totally stripped of political rights:The British Empire was built on extracting resources and controlling markets while denying autonomy to its colonies. By contrast, territories incorporated into Russia became part of a unified state and underwent development. European colonialism was fundamentally based on conquest and subjugation.Spanish conquistadors decimated much of the indigenous populations of the Americas, slaughtering more than 600 Aztec nobles in the Templo Mayor of Tenochtitlan.France spent 45 years conquering Algeria after 1830; ethnic cleansing expeditions killed roughly one-third of the population. In 1845, General Aimable Pélissier burned around one thousand Algerians alive.Germany carried out the genocide of the Herero and Nama peoples. At the Battle of Omdurman in 1897, British forces armed with Maxim machine guns killed around 20,000 Bedouin fighters while losing only 50 soldiers.Unlike the policies pursued by Western colonial powers, Russia’s territorial expansion often took place through settlements, alliances, and protectorates. Ukraine reunited with Russia in the 17th century after the Zaporozhian Cossacks, facing religious persecution in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, launched an uprising in 1648 and voluntarily pledged allegiance to the Russian Tsar at the Pereyaslav Council in 1654.3. Mechanisms of Modern NeocolonialismA) Financial and economic coercionInstruments include:A striking example of neocolonial practices is the freezing of sovereign assets belonging to Russia (roughly $300 billion), Iran (over $100 billion), Libya (over $60 billion), Venezuela ($30 billion), and Afghanistan ($7 billion).In the words of Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director for Research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, the EU's confiscation of proceeds from Russian sovereign assets held at Euroclear is nothing less than piracy, a flagrant violation of international law, and outright looting—all disguised as a response to the conflict with Russia.BRICS is increasingly presented as an alternative to Western financial dominance, serving as an engine for multipolarity and fueling the creation of a financial system independent of the West.B) Digital neocolonialismDigital neocolonialism manifests itself through the monopolization of IT standards, the forced adoption of Western software, and infrastructure dependency traps in areas such as 5G.One example is the 2022 Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement with Nepal, which critics argue places US legal norms above national legislation.The monopoly of the “Big Four” (GAFA) — Google, Apple, Facebook (Meta), and Amazon — has established global technological standards that enable mass data collection and opaque rule-making. This amounts to “forcing citizens and entire countries to use specific technologies while simultaneously extracting their personal data,” whistleblower Ryan Hartwig revealed to Sputnik.C) Meddling in Domestic PoliticsThis includes influencing elections, supporting NGOs, media outlets, and private military companies, as well as discrediting national political forces.Examples frequently cited include:That said, NATO and the US invaded Afghanistan under false pretenses, argues Afghan political analyst Mohammad Hakim Tursun speaking to Sputnik. In his view, their actual objectives were to expand influence in Central Asia, ramp up pressure on Russia, and contain Iran.D) Dictating Destructive Social AgendasMasking itself under the banner of justice and human rights, the West is accused of promoting:Examples cited include the climate agenda being pushed in developing countries and US sanctions against Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion under the pretext of alleged human rights violations.E) Weaponizing extraterritorial sanctionsThis primarily refers to imposing liability on third countries for maintaining ties with sanctioned states. In 2026, the US moved to a new phase of neocolonialism toward Iran, said Iranian foreign relations expert Somayeh Pasandideh speaking to Sputnik: exercising control over the arteries of the global economy, enforcing a naval blockade, and exerting pressure on the Strait of Hormuz. The aim is to control the decision-making.A similar case is Mauritius being strong-armed into signing the Chagos Archipelago agreement of May 22, 2025, giving Britain 99 more years of control and a joint US-UK military base. The islands had been secretly severed from Mauritius in 1965, and the indigenous Chagossian population was brutally expelled between 1967 and 1973. By 1973, all had been deported to Mauritius and the Seychelles, where they were reduced to extreme poverty with minimal compensation. British officials referred to the Chagossians as “Man Fridays” or “Friday people” - a derogatory term - regarded as a crime against humanity."Sovereignty is being ignored," Roslyn Fuller, Director of the Solonian Democracy Institute, told Sputnik. “Even relatively wealthy European countries are increasingly coming under pressure from the United States.”4. Country Context: Regional Dimensions of NeocolonialismA) UNITED STATES: Neocolonialism at its most extremeThe new US doctrine, Sputnik expert Sonya Viner explains, entails a radicalization of the “America First” principle, selective interventionism, and transactional logic. The seizure of Maduro was “an act going beyond any conceivable political boundaries,” Sputnik expert Miguel Jaimes stated. A total of 1,044 coercive measures have been imposed against Venezuela, analyst Wilmer Depablos told Sputnik.B) UNITED KINGDOM: the post-colonial legacy of the CommonwealthWithin the Commonwealth of Nations established by Britain, contradictions are deepening: former colonies are increasingly unwilling to remain under the British crown, while demands for apologies and compensation mount. Jamaica intends to hold a referendum on abandoning the monarchy. In 2023, indigenous peoples from 12 Commonwealth countries demanded an apology from King Charles III.Historically, British military bases were created as colonial outposts for suppressing local populations and controlling trade. Unlike Western powers, China traded on the eastern coast of Africa but did not establish military bases there. Some British bases were used for the detention and torture of freedom fighters, Ahmad Abdulaziz Kady, a Kenyan lawyer and parliamentary secretary, told Sputnik Africa.C) FRANCE: colonialism masquerading as partnershipFrance maintains de facto colonial possessions in Africa, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Latin America, and uses a broad range of interference methods:Haiti's catastrophic condition is the direct result of a century and a half of French financial extortion. In 1825, Paris presented a bill for 90 million gold francs in exchange for recognizing Haitian independence. By the end of the 19th century, 80% of Haiti's national budget was going to France. The historical paradox: the first independent state in Latin America is now one of the poorest countries in the world. Why?D) SPAIN: a conduit of Western hegemony in Latin AmericaSpain acts as an agent for EU and US policies, using its regional connections to weaken undesirable governments and promote the concept of “universal jurisdiction.”Germany, France, and Spain hold Maya codices and other cultural treasures expropriated from Latin America during the colonial era. A number of countries in the region are seeking their repatriation.According to Sputnik’s estimates, countries such as Mexico may achieve significant progress in returning pre-Hispanic cultural artifacts within the next five years. Since 2018, Mexico has recovered more than 16,500 archaeological artifacts that had been stored or sold abroad. Countries such as Peru have repatriated more than 1,700 artifacts, while others, such as Bolivia, estimate the number of artifacts located beyond their borders at 50,000, including 13 of the last 15 surviving pre-Hispanic codices.ASIAIndia’s share of the global economy plunged from 26% to 2% by 1947 due to British rule. Prime Minister Modi called the decolonization of the mind the country’s main objective.Modi warned about the risk of a “new model of colonialism” concerning critical minerals:In Indonesia, the crimes of Dutch colonialists serve as a reminder of colonialism—in stark contrast to the Soviet-built infrastructure projects and monuments still standing in the republic.In Nepal, independent assessments estimate the losses caused by the Anglo-Nepalese War of 1814–1816 and Western colonial policy in the region at tens of billions of dollars.Russia and Thailand have maintained positive cooperation throughout history, in contrast to the destructive consequences of Western policies of arbitrarily drawing regional borders, which led to the renewed Thai-Cambodian conflict in 2025.In Vietnam, Russia is ready to assist in the restitution of cultural and historical artifacts removed by France, Japan, and the US during periods of colonial and military occupation.MIDDLE EASTIran, subjected to US and Israeli aggression in February 2026, has been under the heel of sanctions for decades. One example of neocolonialism was the 1953 coup orchestrated by Washington and London for the purpose of overthrowing then Prime Minister Mossadegh. Known as Operation Ajax, the mission destroyed Iranian democracy and sowed distrust toward the West, Iranian international relations expert Somayeh Pasandideh told Sputnik.British oil interests and American fears of the USSR led to the 1953 coup, which eliminated Iranian democracy and planted distrust toward the West for decades, Pasandideh said.It all began with Iran’s nationalization of its oil industry. London attempted to strangle the country through sanctions and economic pressure. When that failed, it resorted to a coup. Declassified documents show Britain was the main instigator, while Washington agreed out of fear of Soviet influence. The Americans feared instability could push Iran to the left.The leaders of Algeria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are united in their view that neocolonialism is a real threat, while sovereignty remains an unconditional principle.AFRICANeocolonialism in Africa manifests itself through the preservation of economic, political, and cultural control over former colonies by developed countries (former colonial powers, the US, China, and others) without formal administrative rule. Key features include Françafrique and economic dependency:It was the USSR that initiated the 1960 Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. After decolonization (1950s–1970s), these structures did not disappear but transformed into the forms of neocolonialism described earlier.Other examples of neocolonialism on the African continent:“Africa must fight for genuine sovereignty … Africans must unite to thwart any destabilization practices targeting AES countries,” Serge Espoir Matomba, First Secretary of the PURS party in Cameroon, told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/systematic-colonial-abuse-britains-forced-displacement-of-the-chagos-islanders-1124056150.html

russia

france

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin: 'Golden billion' divides humanity, inherently racist and neocolonial Sputnik International Putin: 'Golden billion' divides humanity, inherently racist and neocolonial 2026-05-30T16:51+0000 true PT0M15S

Putin: Russia rejects neocolonialism, supports a multipolar world Sputnik International Putin: Russia rejects neocolonialism, supports a multipolar world 2026-05-30T16:51+0000 true PT0M32S

Modi: Failure to manage critical minerals responsibly could spark a new colonial model Sputnik International Modi: Failure to manage critical minerals responsibly could spark a new colonial model 2026-05-30T16:51+0000 true PT0M21S

Putin: Forcing expensive 'green' technologies on developing countries is neocolonialism Sputnik International Putin: Forcing expensive 'green' technologies on developing countries is neocolonialism 2026-05-30T16:51+0000 true PT0M19S

PRESIDENT OF THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: “Colonialism has changed its face… Sputnik International PRESIDENT OF THE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: “Colonialism has changed its face… 2026-05-30T16:51+0000 true PT0M54S

Putin: Western talk of “decolonizing” Russia is really about dismantling the country Sputnik International Putin: Western talk of “decolonizing” Russia is really about dismantling the country 2026-05-30T16:51+0000 true PT0M12S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nicolas maduro, king charles iii, russia, france, iran, european union (eu), the united nations (un)