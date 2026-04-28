https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/systematic-colonial-abuse-britains-forced-displacement-of-the-chagos-islanders-1124056150.html
Systematic Colonial Abuse: Britain’s Forced Displacement of the Chagos Islanders
Systematic Colonial Abuse: Britain’s Forced Displacement of the Chagos Islanders
Sputnik International
The Chagos Archipelago, originally part of Mauritius, was secretly detached by the UK in November 1965 to form the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT). The move allowed Britain to lease Diego Garcia — the largest island — to the United States for a major military base.
2026-04-28T14:56+0000
2026-04-28T14:56+0000
2026-04-28T14:56+0000
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To bypass UN decolonization rules, British officials falsely claimed the islands had “no permanent population.” In reality, 1,500–2,000 Chagossians, an indigenous community descended from enslaved Africans and indentured laborers with their own Creole culture, had lived there for generations. Between 1967 and 1973, with the full knowledge and support of the United States, British authorities carried out the complete forced expulsion of the entire Chagossian population. The methods used were deliberate and harsh: On Diego Garcia, authorities killed more than 1,000 pet dogs — many of them beloved family pets — by gassing them with vehicle exhaust fumes in front of the islanders to psychologically break the community. By 1973, all Chagossians were deported on overcrowded ships to Mauritius and Seychelles, left destitute with minimal compensation. UK documents reveal racist attitudes, with officials calling them “Men Fridays.” The expulsion has been widely described as involving crimes against humanity, including forced deportation and inhumane treatment. In exile, Chagossians faced severe poverty, discrimination, social breakdown, and what they call “sagren” — profound, intergenerational trauma. Some compensation was paid in the late 1970s and 1980s, but it was widely regarded as insufficient. In 2000, a UK High Court ruling found the expulsion unlawful, but this was later overturned on national security grounds linked to the US base and the “War on Terror.” This case remains a documented example of systematic colonial-era displacement carried out by the United Kingdom in collaboration with the United States for strategic military purposes.
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united kingdom (uk), britain, the united nations (un), british colonialism, colonialism, colonization, mauritius
united kingdom (uk), britain, the united nations (un), british colonialism, colonialism, colonization, mauritius
Systematic Colonial Abuse: Britain’s Forced Displacement of the Chagos Islanders
The Chagos Archipelago, originally part of Mauritius, was secretly detached by the UK in November 1965 to form the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT). The move allowed Britain to lease Diego Garcia — the largest island — to the United States for a major military base.
To bypass UN decolonization rules
, British officials falsely claimed the islands had “no permanent population.” In reality, 1,500–2,000 Chagossians, an indigenous community descended from enslaved Africans and indentured laborers with their own Creole culture, had lived there for generations.
Between 1967 and 1973, with the full knowledge and support of the United States, British authorities carried out the complete forced expulsion of the entire Chagossian population. The methods used were deliberate and harsh:
Residents who left for medical treatment or visits were barred from returning.
Food rations, medical supplies, and fuel were drastically reduced.
Schools and clinics were closed.
In 1971, a new law made it illegal for Chagossians to remain on the islands.
On Diego Garcia, authorities killed more than 1,000 pet dogs — many of them beloved family pets — by gassing them with vehicle exhaust fumes in front of the islanders to psychologically break the community.
By 1973, all Chagossians were deported on overcrowded ships to Mauritius and Seychelles, left destitute with minimal compensation. UK documents reveal racist attitudes, with officials calling them “Men Fridays.” The expulsion has been widely described as involving crimes against humanity, including forced deportation and inhumane treatment.
In exile, Chagossians faced severe poverty, discrimination, social breakdown, and what they call “sagren” — profound, intergenerational trauma. Some compensation was paid in the late 1970s and 1980s, but it was widely regarded as insufficient.
In 2000, a UK High Court ruling found the expulsion unlawful, but this was later overturned on national security grounds linked to the US base and the “War on Terror.”
This case remains a documented example of systematic colonial-era
displacement carried out by the United Kingdom in collaboration with the United States for strategic military purposes.
4 December 2025, 09:50 GMT