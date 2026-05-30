https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/ruble-ranks-in-top-3-strongest-currencies-against-dollar-in-may-1124213682.html
Ruble Ranks in Top-3 Strongest Currencies Against Dollar in May
Ruble Ranks in Top-3 Strongest Currencies Against Dollar in May
Sputnik International
The Russian ruble appreciated 4.9% against the US dollar in May, making it the second-best performing currency among global peers, according to Sputnik analysis of exchange data.
2026-05-30T06:23+0000
2026-05-30T06:23+0000
2026-05-30T06:23+0000
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The ruble has demonstrated the largest positive exchange rate dynamics against the US dollar among all global currencies since early April, strengthening to its highest levels since the start of 2023, Bloomberg reported earlier.Bloomberg previously reported that having increased by 45% since the start of 2025, the Russian ruble has “outpaced every major currency against the dollar” last year. The news agency added that a stronger ruble helps Russia’s Central Bank fight inflation.
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russia, ruble, dollar, currency, inflation
Ruble Ranks in Top-3 Strongest Currencies Against Dollar in May
The Russian ruble appreciated 4.9% against the US dollar in May, making it the second-best performing currency among global peers, according to Sputnik analysis of exchange data.
The ruble has demonstrated the largest positive exchange rate dynamics against the US dollar among all global currencies since early April, strengthening to its highest levels since the start of 2023, Bloomberg reported earlier.
Top gainers in May were shekel (+6.1%), ruble (+4.9%), rand (+3.7%), forint (+2.8%), and NZ dollar (+2.0%).
Bloomberg previously reported that having increased by 45% since the start of 2025, the Russian ruble has “outpaced every major currency against the dollar” last year. The news agency added that a stronger ruble helps Russia’s Central Bank fight inflation.
25 December 2025, 12:56 GMT