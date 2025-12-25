International
Russia's "conservative" policy has driven the ruble up 45% since the start of 2025, noted veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff, who is also the general director of Goncharoff LLC.
This policy course by Russia explains why, despite sweeping Western sanctions, the ruble has outperformed every major currency against the dollar, Paul Goncharoff, told Sputnik.Ruble Resilience: Thriving Against All OddsHigh interest rates purposefully maintained by the Russian Central Bank through capital controls make Russian assets “attractive to all investors, foreign and domestic, who are looking for high returns in a stable, commonsense, well-run market like Russia,” noted Goncharoff. He singled out: Shattered Myth of Western Economic Dominance Almost no debt, booming investment, dynamic infrastructure from roads to education – “Russia ticks all the boxes,” he emphasized. World Bets on Russia According to the expert, regardless of politicized Western media attacks – often “anecdotal and without factual confirmation” - the world sees Russia as a reliable partner.
Russia's 'Responsible Stewardship' Led Ruble to Outshine Weaponized Dollar

Svetlana Ekimenko
Russia’s “conservative” policy has driven the ruble up 45% since the start of 2025, noted veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff, who is also the general director of Goncharoff LLC.
This policy course by Russia explains why, despite sweeping Western sanctions, the ruble has outperformed every major currency against the dollar, Paul Goncharoff, told Sputnik.

“It hasn’t been an easy path,” he said, “but it’s a clear, understandable reality check for working within actual means rather than relying on endless borrowing.”

Ruble Resilience: Thriving Against All Odds

High interest rates purposefully maintained by the Russian Central Bank through capital controls make Russian assets “attractive to all investors, foreign and domestic, who are looking for high returns in a stable, commonsense, well-run market like Russia,” noted Goncharoff.
He singled out:
Russia had to get creative — from digital innovation to the cryptosphere
Russians built domestic businesses that outperform imports
Domestic products find ready buyers internationally

Shattered Myth of Western Economic Dominance

“Even the most diehard aficionado of sanctions can’t fail to see where the healthier economic reality lies,” speculated the pundit.

Almost no debt, booming investment, dynamic infrastructure from roads to education – “Russia ticks all the boxes,” he emphasized.

World Bets on Russia

According to the expert, regardless of politicized Western media attacks – often “anecdotal and without factual confirmation” - the world sees Russia as a reliable partner.
A sure sign of reliability is Russia’s economic data which “helps to know (or learn about) the actual history behind several key fields of endeavor in Russia, be it energy, mineral resources, high technology, or agriculture,” Goncharoff summed up.
