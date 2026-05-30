https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-and-india-discuss-su-57e-stealth-fighter-licensing-1124219632.html
Russia and India Discuss Su-57E Stealth Fighter Licensing
Russia and India Discuss Su-57E Stealth Fighter Licensing
Sputnik International
Russia and India are holding consultations on organizing the production of fifth‑generation Su‑57E fighter jets on Indian soil during the international security forum in Moscow.
2026-05-30T18:29+0000
2026-05-30T18:29+0000
2026-05-30T18:36+0000
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"Russia is proposing to establish production of Su-57E aircraft in India. Consultations with partners are currently underway," the FSMTC said following the first edition of the International Security Forum that took place in the Moscow Region.Over the past 60-odd years of military-technical cooperation between Russia and India, the two nations have mastered the production of a wide range of military products of Soviet and Russian design, the agency also said. At the moment, India produces under license Su-30MKI aircraft, T-90S tanks, AK-203 assault rifles, AK-630 artillery guns and a wide range of ammunition, it added.Developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, the Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian multi-role fighter designed to engage all types of air, ground and surface targets. It features supersonic cruising speed, internal weapons bays, radar-absorbing coating, and cutting-edge onboard equipment. The fighter was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025.
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Russia and India Discuss Su-57E Stealth Fighter Licensing
18:29 GMT 30.05.2026 (Updated: 18:36 GMT 30.05.2026)
SKOLKOVO (Sputnik) - Russia and India are holding consultations on organizing the production of Russia's fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jets on Indian territory, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Russia is proposing to establish production of Su-57E aircraft in India. Consultations with partners are currently underway," the FSMTC said following the first edition of the International Security Forum that took place in the Moscow Region.
Over the past 60-odd years of military-technical cooperation between Russia and India, the two nations have mastered the production of a wide range of military products of Soviet and Russian design, the agency also said. At the moment, India produces under license Su-30MKI aircraft, T-90S tanks, AK-203 assault rifles, AK-630 artillery guns and a wide range of ammunition, it added.
"The Indian side is interested in continuing this cooperation," the FSMTC said.
Developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, the Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian multi-role fighter designed to engage all types of air, ground and surface targets. It features supersonic cruising speed, internal weapons bays, radar-absorbing coating, and cutting-edge onboard equipment. The fighter was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025.