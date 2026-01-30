Russia, India Team Up to Perfect BrahMos Missiles, Hypersonic Tech - Top Rocket Designer

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/russia-india-modernize-brahmos-missiles-hypersonic-tech---chief-rocket-designer-1123554198.html
14:15 GMT 30.01.2026 (Updated: 14:42 GMT 30.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India are working together to upgrade the BrahMos cruise missiles and design hypersonic weapons, Aleksandr Leonov, director general and chief designer at Russian hypersonic missile maker NPO Mashinostroyenia, said on Friday.
"We are engaged in the continuous modernization and performance enhancement of these missile systems. The ongoing endeavors under the BrahMos project include developing compact missiles and hypersonic weapons," Leonov said on the sidelines of the Academic Readings on Cosmonautics in the suburbian town of Reutov, outside Moscow.
The Russian-Indian BrahMos project
was launched in 1998, with serial deliveries commencing in 2024. All branches of the Indian armed forces—the air force, army, and navy—use "substantial quantities"
of these missiles, Leonov pointed out.
NPO Mashinostroyenia is a major producer of advanced weaponry, manufacturing the Zircon hypersonic missiles,
the Oniks cruise missile, and the Bastion coastal defense system. Additionally, the company maintains the operational readiness of UR-100N UTTKh ballistic missiles and designs radar satellites for Earth observation.
