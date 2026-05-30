https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/uk-us-australia-to-jointly-make-advanced-weapons-for-undersea-drones---defense-secretary-1124215022.html
UK, US, Australia to Jointly Make Advanced Weapons for Undersea Drones - Defense Secretary
UK, US, Australia to Jointly Make Advanced Weapons for Undersea Drones - Defense Secretary
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom, the United States and Australia will jointly develop advanced weapons for undersea drones as part of the second pillar of their three-way defense alliance AUKUS, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said on Saturday.
2026-05-30T14:13+0000
2026-05-30T14:13+0000
2026-05-30T14:16+0000
military
andrei belousov
united kingdom (uk)
australia
singapore
aukus
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1124215022.jpg?1780150570
"Today, we confirm also the first-ever signature project under pillar two of the AUKUS ... Together, we produce a range of cutting-edge sensors and weapon systems for undersea drones," Healey told reporters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore. These drones will be used to detect and eliminate threats to underwater cables and pipelines, the defense secretary said, adding that London had earmarked 150 million pounds ($200 million) for the project. AUKUS is a trilateral defense partnership announced by the US, the UK and Australia in September 2021. The first pillar envisages the creation of an Australian fleet of nuclear-powered submarines using US and UK technology. The second pillar involves the development of a range of technologies, including underwater robotics, quantum electronics, cybersecurity and electronic warfare capabilities, supersonic weapons and defense mechanisms against them.Russia has condemned the trilateral security pact in the Indo-Pacific, which emphasizes military cooperation and countering China, arguing that it undermines the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) by transferring nuclear submarine technology to Australia, a non-nuclear-weapon state. The anti-Russian and anti-Chinese blocs being formed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region are having a destructive impact on regional stability, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/uk-to-spend-nearly-8-billion-on-construction-of-submarines-for-aukus-1123274897.html
united kingdom (uk)
australia
singapore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
andrei belousov, united kingdom (uk), australia, singapore, aukus, us
andrei belousov, united kingdom (uk), australia, singapore, aukus, us
UK, US, Australia to Jointly Make Advanced Weapons for Undersea Drones - Defense Secretary
14:13 GMT 30.05.2026 (Updated: 14:16 GMT 30.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom, the United States and Australia will jointly develop advanced weapons for undersea drones as part of the second pillar of their three-way defense alliance AUKUS, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said on Saturday.
"Today, we confirm also the first-ever signature project under pillar two of the AUKUS ... Together, we produce a range of cutting-edge sensors and weapon systems for undersea drones," Healey told reporters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
These drones will be used to detect and eliminate threats to underwater cables and pipelines, the defense secretary said, adding that London had earmarked 150 million pounds ($200 million) for the project.
AUKUS is a trilateral defense partnership
announced by the US, the UK and Australia in September 2021. The first pillar envisages the creation of an Australian fleet of nuclear-powered submarines using US and UK technology. The second pillar involves the development of a range of technologies, including underwater robotics, quantum electronics, cybersecurity and electronic warfare capabilities, supersonic weapons and defense mechanisms against them.
Russia has condemned the trilateral security pact in the Indo-Pacific, which emphasizes military cooperation and countering China, arguing that it undermines the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) by transferring nuclear submarine technology to Australia, a non-nuclear-weapon state. The anti-Russian and anti-Chinese blocs being formed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region are having a destructive impact on regional stability, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
11 December 2025, 09:29 GMT