https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/us-expects-hezbollah-to-de-escalate--rubio-tells-lebanons-president-1124213357.html

US Expects Hezbollah to De-Escalate — Rubio Tells Lebanon's President

US Expects Hezbollah to De-Escalate — Rubio Tells Lebanon's President

Sputnik International

During a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expects the Shia movement Hezbollah to take action to reduce tensions with Israel, the US State Department said.

2026-05-30T03:39+0000

2026-05-30T03:39+0000

2026-05-30T04:49+0000

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marco rubio

joseph aoun

lebanon

israel

hezbollah

state department

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"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The Secretary commended President Aoun’s courage and vision in pursuing direct negotiations with Israel, even as Hizballah continues its attempts to derail those talks at the expense of the Lebanese people. He reiterated that Hizballah is entirely responsible for the ongoing fighting and emphasized the need for Hizballah to immediately cease its attacks and provocations to enable de-escalation," State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement. The statement said Rubio reaffirmed that the United States fully supports the government of Lebanon in its peace efforts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/israel-intensifies-strikes-on-lebanon-as-evacuations-grow-in-beirut-suburbs--reports-1124187567.html

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marco rubio, joseph aoun, lebanon, israel, hezbollah, state department, us