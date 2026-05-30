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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/us-expects-hezbollah-to-de-escalate--rubio-tells-lebanons-president-1124213357.html
US Expects Hezbollah to De-Escalate — Rubio Tells Lebanon's President
US Expects Hezbollah to De-Escalate — Rubio Tells Lebanon's President
Sputnik International
During a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expects the Shia movement Hezbollah to take action to reduce tensions with Israel, the US State Department said.
2026-05-30T03:39+0000
2026-05-30T04:49+0000
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"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The Secretary commended President Aoun’s courage and vision in pursuing direct negotiations with Israel, even as Hizballah continues its attempts to derail those talks at the expense of the Lebanese people. He reiterated that Hizballah is entirely responsible for the ongoing fighting and emphasized the need for Hizballah to immediately cease its attacks and provocations to enable de-escalation," State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement. The statement said Rubio reaffirmed that the United States fully supports the government of Lebanon in its peace efforts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/israel-intensifies-strikes-on-lebanon-as-evacuations-grow-in-beirut-suburbs--reports-1124187567.html
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US Expects Hezbollah to De-Escalate — Rubio Tells Lebanon's President

03:39 GMT 30.05.2026 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 30.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Hadi MizbanMembers from the Popular Mobilization Forces attend the funeral of fighters from Kataib Hezbollah
Members from the Popular Mobilization Forces attend the funeral of fighters from Kataib Hezbollah - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
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During a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expects the Shia movement Hezbollah to take action to reduce tensions with Israel, the US State Department said.
"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The Secretary commended President Aoun’s courage and vision in pursuing direct negotiations with Israel, even as Hizballah continues its attempts to derail those talks at the expense of the Lebanese people. He reiterated that Hizballah is entirely responsible for the ongoing fighting and emphasized the need for Hizballah to immediately cease its attacks and provocations to enable de-escalation," State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
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Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon as Evacuations Grow in Beirut Suburbs — Reports
26 May, 04:25 GMT
The statement said Rubio reaffirmed that the United States fully supports the government of Lebanon in its peace efforts.
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