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Attack on Belarus Would Change Conflict in Ukraine - Lukashenko
Attack on Belarus Would Change Conflict in Ukraine - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
An attack on Belarus from any territory would have a profound impact on the nature of the conflict in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned.
2026-05-31T10:18+0000
2026-05-31T10:18+0000
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"God forbid a military attack is launched on Belarusian territory from any territory. Then the war in Ukraine would take on a completely different quality," Lukashenko told journalists after the EAEU summit in Astana, according to the BelTA state news agency.European states are pushing Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky to make threats toward Belarus, the Belarusian president said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/belarusian-foreign-minister-says-no-peace-project-in-ukraine-will-succeed-without-russia-1120338725.html
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Attack on Belarus Would Change Conflict in Ukraine - Lukashenko

10:18 GMT 31.05.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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MINSK (Sputnik) - An attack on Belarus from any territory would have a profound impact on the nature of the conflict in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned.
"God forbid a military attack is launched on Belarusian territory from any territory. Then the war in Ukraine would take on a completely different quality," Lukashenko told journalists after the EAEU summit in Astana, according to the BelTA state news agency.
European states are pushing Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky to make threats toward Belarus, the Belarusian president said.
Belarusian paratroopers making up units of the special operations forces patrol the Belarus-Ukraine border area - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2024
World
Belarusian Foreign Minister Says No Peace Project in Ukraine Will Succeed Without Russia
28 September 2024, 23:51 GMT
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