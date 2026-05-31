https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/attack-on-belarus-would-change-conflict-in-ukraine---lukashenko--1124222582.html

Attack on Belarus Would Change Conflict in Ukraine - Lukashenko

Attack on Belarus Would Change Conflict in Ukraine - Lukashenko

Sputnik International

An attack on Belarus from any territory would have a profound impact on the nature of the conflict in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned.

2026-05-31T10:18+0000

2026-05-31T10:18+0000

2026-05-31T10:18+0000

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"God forbid a military attack is launched on Belarusian territory from any territory. Then the war in Ukraine would take on a completely different quality," Lukashenko told journalists after the EAEU summit in Astana, according to the BelTA state news agency.European states are pushing Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky to make threats toward Belarus, the Belarusian president said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/belarusian-foreign-minister-says-no-peace-project-in-ukraine-will-succeed-without-russia-1120338725.html

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