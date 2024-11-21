https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/belarusian-tv-unveils-plan-to-seize-countrys-southern-regions-from-poland-lithuania-and-ukraine-1120950117.html

Belarus Exposes West's Plot to Grab Country's South Using Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine as Springboard

The opposition and Western supervisors' plan to seize Belarusian territory involves armed groups from Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine entering the country, with four areas in Belarus' southwest being the initial target, Belarusian state television channel ONT reported.

Earlier, the channel announced that it had conducted an investigation and would broadcast a film on Wednesday evening laying out the details of the plot to seize Belarus.The report indicates that the areas slated for seizure include the Kobrin District in the Brest Region and the Polesye direction. Additionally, it states that, simultaneously, various cells, groups, and detachments within Belarus would become activated.

