The opposition and Western supervisors' plan to seize Belarusian territory involves armed groups from Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine entering the country, with four areas in Belarus' southwest being the initial target, Belarusian state television channel ONT reported.
Earlier, the channel announced that it had conducted an investigation and would broadcast a film on Wednesday evening laying out the details of the plot to seize Belarus.The report indicates that the areas slated for seizure include the Kobrin District in the Brest Region and the Polesye direction. Additionally, it states that, simultaneously, various cells, groups, and detachments within Belarus would become activated.
09:39 GMT 21.11.2024 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 21.11.2024)
MINSK (Sputnik) - The opposition and their Western bosses have devised a plot to seize Belarusian territory. This scheme entails armed groups from Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine infiltrating the country, with four regions in southwestern Belarus identified as the initial targets, according to a report by the Belarusian state television channel ONT.
Earlier, the channel announced that it had conducted an investigation and would broadcast a film on Wednesday evening laying out the details of the plot to seize Belarus.
The report indicates that the areas slated for seizure include the Kobrin District in the Brest Region and the Polesye direction.
Additionally, it states that, simultaneously, various cells, groups, and detachments within Belarus would become activated.