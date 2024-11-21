International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/belarusian-tv-unveils-plan-to-seize-countrys-southern-regions-from-poland-lithuania-and-ukraine-1120950117.html
Belarus Exposes West's Plot to Grab Country's South Using Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine as Springboard
Belarus Exposes West's Plot to Grab Country's South Using Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine as Springboard
Sputnik International
The opposition and Western supervisors' plan to seize Belarusian territory involves armed groups from Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine entering the country, with four areas in Belarus' southwest being the initial target, Belarusian state television channel ONT reported.
2024-11-21T09:39+0000
2024-11-21T10:19+0000
world
belarus
russia-nato showdown
csto
poland
lithuania
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105750/71/1057507174_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_a89f549cf0ac50739d44a69336d1f6a4.jpg
Earlier, the channel announced that it had conducted an investigation and would broadcast a film on Wednesday evening laying out the details of the plot to seize Belarus.The report indicates that the areas slated for seizure include the Kobrin District in the Brest Region and the Polesye direction. Additionally, it states that, simultaneously, various cells, groups, and detachments within Belarus would become activated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/russia-belarus-finalize-military-cooperation-plan-until-2027---defense-minister-1120656724.html
belarus
poland
lithuania
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105750/71/1057507174_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6deed95e9f8dc78e4b6383747672c4dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus attack, csto attack, attack on belarus poland, sabotage belarus
belarus attack, csto attack, attack on belarus poland, sabotage belarus

Belarus Exposes West's Plot to Grab Country's South Using Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine as Springboard

09:39 GMT 21.11.2024 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 21.11.2024)
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankZapad-2017 Russian-Belarusian exercises in Belarus
Zapad-2017 Russian-Belarusian exercises in Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - The opposition and their Western bosses have devised a plot to seize Belarusian territory. This scheme entails armed groups from Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine infiltrating the country, with four regions in southwestern Belarus identified as the initial targets, according to a report by the Belarusian state television channel ONT.
Earlier, the channel announced that it had conducted an investigation and would broadcast a film on Wednesday evening laying out the details of the plot to seize Belarus.
Andrei Belousov at the 14th Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum. Photos may be used subject to the terms in the forum-specific section of the media bank. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2024
Military
Russia, Belarus Finalize Military Cooperation Plan Until 2027 - Defense Minister
23 October, 12:31 GMT
The report indicates that the areas slated for seizure include the Kobrin District in the Brest Region and the Polesye direction.
Additionally, it states that, simultaneously, various cells, groups, and detachments within Belarus would become activated.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала