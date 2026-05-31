A striking example of neocolonial practices is the freezing of sovereign assets belonging to Russia (roughly $300 billion), Iran (over $100 billion), Libya (over $60 billion), Venezuela ($30 billion), and Afghanistan ($7 billion).



In the words of Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director for Research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, the EU's confiscation of proceeds from Russian sovereign assets held at Euroclear is nothing less than piracy, a flagrant violation of international law, and outright looting—all disguised as a response to the conflict with Russia.



BRICS is increasingly presented as an alternative to Western financial dominance, serving as an engine for multipolarity and fueling the creation of a financial system independent of the West.



B) Digital neocolonialism



Digital neocolonialism manifests itself through the monopolization of IT standards, the forced adoption of Western software, and infrastructure dependency traps in areas such as 5G.



One example is the 2022 Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement with Nepal, which critics argue places US legal norms above national legislation.



The monopoly of the “Big Four” (GAFA) — Google, Apple, Facebook (Meta), and Amazon — has established global technological standards that enable mass data collection and opaque rule-making. This amounts to “forcing citizens and entire countries to use specific technologies while simultaneously extracting their personal data,” whistleblower Ryan Hartwig revealed to Sputnik.



-The US exercises influence over the Internet through ICANN.

-Western tech giants are accused of disregarding privacy and censoring content.

-The US-controlled SWIFT system acts both as a weaponized sanctions tool and a gateway to the financial data of any country.



C) Meddling in Domestic Politics



This includes influencing elections, supporting NGOs, media outlets, and private military companies, as well as discrediting national political forces.



Examples frequently cited include:

-the bombing of Yugoslavia (1999)

-Iraq (2003)

-Libya (2011)

-and “color revolutions” in the post-Soviet space



That said, NATO and the US invaded Afghanistan under false pretenses, argues Afghan political analyst Mohammad Hakim Tursun speaking to Sputnik. In his view, their actual objectives were to expand influence in Central Asia, ramp up pressure on Russia, and contain Iran.



D) Dictating Destructive Social Agendas



Masking itself under the banner of justice and human rights, the West is accused of promoting:



-minority issues as tools for destabilization

-politicized environmental agendas

-and artificial social divisions



Examples cited include the climate agenda being pushed in developing countries and US sanctions against Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion under the pretext of alleged human rights violations.