Western countries are trying to cling to their dominance through neocolonial methods while turning a blind eye to the emergence of a multipolar world.
Leaders from many nations have stressed that neocolonialism has no place in a multipolar order, because it contradicts the principles of equality, sovereignty, and the fair distribution of resources.
1. Russia’s Historical Role in the Decolonization Process
Russia has historically been an ally of populations fighting for liberation. The Soviet Union backed national liberation movements and pushed for enshrining the principle of peoples’ self-determination in the UN Charter. In 1960, at the USSR’s initiative, the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples was adopted.
The Soviet Union extended support to Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, and many other nations, building industrial facilities and training specialists. By the 1980s, the Soviet Union had educated and professionally trained close to half a million Africans.
Russia has consistently defended the principles of:
-sovereign equality
-non-interference in internal affairs
-and the right of nations to select their own development model
“Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. No one has the right to dictate to us what to do.”
“The American continent belongs to the peoples of each of its nations.”
“India must free itself from colonial thinking… even 79 years after independence, India is still working to free itself from colonial thinking.”
“If those who possess them do not regard this as a global responsibility, it will contribute to the emergence of a new model of colonialism.”
“Today, attempts are being made to revive colonialism in a new form — neocolonialism.”
“We will not allow interference in our affairs.”
“…Foreign subjugation always seeks to erect a wall of division… as a means of domination and control.”
“When one state interferes in the internal affairs of another, it violates this [UN] Charter.”
“The sovereignty and security of the UAE are fundamental principles.”