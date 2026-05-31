https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/russian-gymnast-wins-gold-at-european-rhythmic-gymnastics-championships-1124223139.html

Russian Rhythmic Gymnast Wins Gold at European Championships

Russian Rhythmic Gymnast Wins Gold at European Championships

Sputnik International

Fifteen-year-old Sofia Ilteryakova of Russia secured her first European Championships medal by winning gold in the hoop event with a score of 29.900 points.

2026-05-31T13:17+0000

2026-05-31T13:17+0000

2026-05-31T13:33+0000

russia

russia

bulgaria

sport

gymnastics

gymnast

rhythmic gymnastics

gymnastics

russian gymnasts

rhythmic gymnastics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1f/1124222865_0:161:2048:1313_1920x0_80_0_0_76670a28219480746c7124d5b0964421.jpg

At the competition in Bulgaria, Russian athletes competed under their national flag and anthem for the first time in years.The team nearly missed the championships after Bulgarian aviation authorities denied permission to a charter flight from Istanbul to Varna carrying Russian athletes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-gymnastics-team-reaches-bulgaria-after-transfer-issues-in-istanbul-1124190390.html

russia

bulgaria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, bulgaria, sport, gymnastics, gymnast, rhythmic gymnastics, gymnastics, russian gymnasts, rhythmic gymnastics