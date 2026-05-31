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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/russian-gymnast-wins-gold-at-european-rhythmic-gymnastics-championships-1124223139.html
Russian Rhythmic Gymnast Wins Gold at European Championships
Russian Rhythmic Gymnast Wins Gold at European Championships
Sputnik International
Fifteen-year-old Sofia Ilteryakova of Russia secured her first European Championships medal by winning gold in the hoop event with a score of 29.900 points.
2026-05-31T13:17+0000
2026-05-31T13:33+0000
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At the competition in Bulgaria, Russian athletes competed under their national flag and anthem for the first time in years.The team nearly missed the championships after Bulgarian aviation authorities denied permission to a charter flight from Istanbul to Varna carrying Russian athletes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-gymnastics-team-reaches-bulgaria-after-transfer-issues-in-istanbul-1124190390.html
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Russian Rhythmic Gymnast Wins Gold at European Championships

13:17 GMT 31.05.2026 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 31.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankRussian gymnast Sofia Ilteryakova
Russian gymnast Sofia Ilteryakova - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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15-year-old Sofia Ilteryakova scored 29.900 points, earning her first medal at the European Championships.
At the competition in Bulgaria, Russian athletes competed under their national flag and anthem for the first time in years.
The team nearly missed the championships after Bulgarian aviation authorities denied permission to a charter flight from Istanbul to Varna carrying Russian athletes.
Rhythmics Gymnastics. European Championships - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
World
Russian Gymnastics Team Reaches Bulgaria After Transfer Issues in Istanbul
26 May, 11:40 GMT
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