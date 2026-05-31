https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/ukrainian-military-strikes-zaporozhye-nuclear-plants-transport-workshop---znpp-1124222732.html
Ukrainian Military Strikes Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Transport Workshop - ZNPP
Ukrainian Military Strikes Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Transport Workshop - ZNPP
Sputnik International
Ukrainian forces struck the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Sunday, destroying six buses and two Gazelle vans, the plant's administration said.
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"Another strike hit the plant's transport workshop today. In recent months, this facility has become one of the Ukrainian forces' most frequent targets. As a result of today's strike, six buses and two Gazelle vans were destroyed. There are no casualties among the staff," a statement posted on social media read.
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Ukrainian Military Strikes Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Transport Workshop - ZNPP
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Ukrainian forces struck the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Sunday, destroying six buses and two Gazelle vans, the plant's administration said.
"Another strike hit the plant's transport workshop today. In recent months, this facility has become one of the Ukrainian forces' most frequent targets. As a result of today's strike, six buses and two Gazelle vans were destroyed. There are no casualties among the staff," a statement posted on social media read.