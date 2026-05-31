https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/ukrainian-military-strikes-zaporozhye-nuclear-plants-transport-workshop---znpp-1124222732.html

Ukrainian Military Strikes Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Transport Workshop - ZNPP

Ukrainian Military Strikes Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Transport Workshop - ZNPP

Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces struck the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Sunday, destroying six buses and two Gazelle vans, the plant's administration said.

2026-05-31T12:10+0000

2026-05-31T12:10+0000

2026-05-31T12:10+0000

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"Another strike hit the plant's transport workshop today. In recent months, this facility has become one of the Ukrainian forces' most frequent targets. As a result of today's strike, six buses and two Gazelle vans were destroyed. There are no casualties among the staff," a statement posted on social media read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-inspectors-to-be-allowed-access-to-site-of-ukraines-strike-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1124221962.html

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