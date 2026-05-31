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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-inspectors-to-be-allowed-access-to-site-of-ukraines-strike-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1124221962.html
IAEA Inspectors to Be Allowed Access to Site of Ukraine's Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
IAEA Inspectors to Be Allowed Access to Site of Ukraine's Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
Sputnik International
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will get access to the site of the Ukrainian military drone strike on the turbine hall of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as soon as the operational situation permits, Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik on Sunday.
2026-05-31T08:25+0000
2026-05-31T08:25+0000
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"IAEA staff have been notified of the incident. Access to the attack site will be provided as soon as the situation allows and is safe for IAEA employees," Yashina said. On Saturday, CEO of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that a Ukrainian drone had struck the turbine hall building of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and detonated. There were no casualties or critical damage to key equipment, but the Ukrainian drone struck a hole in the building's wall. The turbine hall is located a dozen feet from the reactor hall.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/ukraine-combat-drone-hits-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-energy-bloc---rosatom-ceo-1124215223.html
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IAEA Inspectors to Be Allowed Access to Site of Ukraine's Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

08:25 GMT 31.05.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors will get access to the site of the Ukrainian military drone strike on the turbine hall of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as soon as the operational situation permits, Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik on Sunday.
"IAEA staff have been notified of the incident. Access to the attack site will be provided as soon as the situation allows and is safe for IAEA employees," Yashina said.
On Saturday, CEO of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that a Ukrainian drone had struck the turbine hall building of Unit 6 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and detonated. There were no casualties or critical damage to key equipment, but the Ukrainian drone struck a hole in the building's wall. The turbine hall is located a dozen feet from the reactor hall.
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
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